Brian Lara says he's impressed with Prithvi Shaw's mental prowess to win games

Diminutive Indian opener Prithvi Shaw is not new to records, awards and accolades.

In his short but exhilarating career so far, Shaw has guided India's under-19 side to lift the World Cup, slammed centuries on debut in the Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy and Test cricket.

And now, legendary batsman Brian Lara has heaped praise on the 19-year-old.

According to The Hindu, the West Indian great spoke highly of the young Indian prodigy. Speaking in Bengaluru, Lara said that he was not only impressed with Shaw's performance, but believes the batsman has the right attitude to succeed at the highest level.

"Everyone will wonder if Prithivi Shaw can handle the bouncy pitches during India’s upcoming tour of Australia. But I feel that he has the most important quality of all — mental strength," said Lara.

More than the technique, it is Shaw's mental strength and tenacity that has impressed Lara. The southpaw sees shades of himself in the Indian opener.

"Your technique will adapt to all conditions when you are mentally strong. If you are mentally weak, no matter how sound your technique is, you will fail. Prithvi is mentally strong, which is what I brought to the game, more than technique or anything else. I wanted to succeed under adverse conditions," he elaborated.

Speaking about his one-time rival Sachin Tendulkar, he said that the former Indian skipper "...feels disappointed and sad about the state of West Indies cricket now."

Moreover, he pointed out that critics and fans should not compare players from different eras. The comments come in after Sachin and Virat Kohli are being compared on performance.

"Comparisons between players of different eras is unfair. In my era, we had guys like Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting, but we could not say that we were better than people like Viv Richards or Garry Sobers," Lara noted.

"Kohli ticks all the boxes, which explains his phenomenal form. Fitness, nutrition, passion and love for the game — he ticks all these boxes. He is so very focussed on every aspect of his game. A cricketer may be comfortable with a bat in his hand, but if you ask him to run five miles, he will refuse. Kohli has the mettle to do things that are outside his comfort zone. It is great to see that the game has leaders like Kohli and Joe Root — the flag-bearers of international cricket," he added.

Prithvi Shaw's international career in numbers so far:

Matches: 2

Innings: 3

Runs: 237

Average: 118.50

50s: 1

100s: 1

Test debut: vs Windies at Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium, October 04, 2018

134