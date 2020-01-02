Brian Lara makes bold claim about Team India; Tips Kohli, Warner, Rohit to break 15-year-old record

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara has made a bold statement regarding Indian cricket. The batting legend who scored a total of 22,358 international runs in a career spanning 17 years believes the Indian cricket team can complete a clean sweep of all ICC tournaments in competes in, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

The 50-year-old believes that teams "target" Team India, knowing that in order to win any tournament they'll have to face the Indian juggernaut at some stage or the other.

"I think they are definitely capable of winning all tournaments that they play. I think what Virat Kohli and company and the Indian team has to appreciate the fact that everybody sort of target India," Lara was quoted as saying by 'India Today'.

"Everybody knows that some point of time one team is going to play that important match against India. If it's a quarter-final, semi-final and final," he added.

Under Kohli's leadership, India has reached greater heights in both Tests and ODIs but has so far failed to win an ICC tournament, fizzling out in crucial games.

The Men in Blue last won an ICC event was in 2013 when Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side lifted the ICC Champions Trophy in the United Kingdom.

Regarded as one of the finest batsmen that world cricket has ever produced, Lara's 15-year-old record of 400 not out against England is still the highest individual score in Test cricket.

However, Lara feels Kohli, David Warner and Rohit Sharma have the potential to break his record.

"It would be difficult for Steve Smith to do it batting at No.4 for Australia. He is a great player but he doesn't dominate. You know a player like David Warner for sure," Lara said.

"A player like Virat Kohli, who gets in early and gets set. He is a very attacking player. Rohit Sharma on his day. So they have got quite a group of players who can do so," he added.