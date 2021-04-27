Brett Lee donates 1 Bitcoin to India's COVID-19 fight

Former Australian paceman Brett Lee (File image)

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee on April 27 announced a donation of one Bitcoin as his contribution in India's fight against COVID-19.

"I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference and with that in mind, I'd like to donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India," Lee said. The value of one Bitcoin currently hovers around Rs 41 lakh-mark in India.

"India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart. It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic," Lee added.

Also Read: Retweets, Bitcoins and Ether: How the global crypto community is raising funds for India to fight COVID-19

The erstwhile Australian paceman, who has also been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL), said those in a position to help must "ensure we do as much as we can to help the ones in need". Lee also paid homage to the frontline workers "who have been working round the clock during these tough times".

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"I request people to please take care, stay at home, wash your hands and head out only if absolutely necessary, wear a mask and maintain social distancing," he added.

Also read: IPL 2021 | COVID-19 scare: List of players who have withdrawn, opted out so far

Lee's one Bitcoin donation comes a day after Australian Test cricket team Vice Captain Pat Cummins announced a donation of $50,000 towards PM-CARES fund, which was created by the Indian government in March last year to seek contribution for the country's battle against coronavirus. "Well done Pat Cummins for the initiative yesterday," Lee said.