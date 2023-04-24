 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Brand Tendulkar’ is a mix of extreme talent, absolute hard work and great humility

Vinit Karnik
Apr 24, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST

Even nearly a decade after his retirement, Sachin's brand value is enormous, and he is regarded as a bigger brand than Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

WorldTel and Sachin Tendulkar agreed to a five-year deal worth a whopping Rs 100 crore shortly after the turn of the century, around 2001.

Sachin Tendulkar is a shining example of someone who was enormously talented and extremely hardworking. At 16, he had the batting prowess that had already distinguished him on the cricket highway and by 17 he already knew hard work alone would keep him going.

He demonstrated glimpses of his humongous talent as a cricketer when he represented his school. It was never in doubt that he was born to rule the world. He enthralled fans with his incredible skill and craft for more than two decades. With each year that passed, records were broken. But if there was one aspect of Tendulkar that touched the hearts of his fans, it was his humility.

During 1995-96, the corporate world stood up and took notice when Sachin Tendulkar signed a multimillion-dollar deal. It was something that no one had ever heard of as it was the first time any celebrity had signed a deal of this magnitude. The deal ensured that the popular international sports brand – Adidas – associated with an Indian sportsman. Another first for Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar scored a record-breaking 100 international centuries during his career. But there is one century that the business world will never forget.

Watershed deal