‘Brand Tendulkar’ is a mix of extreme talent, absolute hard work and great humility

Sachin Tendulkar is a shining example of someone who was enormously talented and extremely hardworking. At 16, he had the batting prowess that had already distinguished him on the cricket highway and by 17 he already knew hard work alone would keep him going.

He demonstrated glimpses of his humongous talent as a cricketer when he represented his school. It was never in doubt that he was born to rule the world. He enthralled fans with his incredible skill and craft for more than two decades. With each year that passed, records were broken. But if there was one aspect of Tendulkar that touched the hearts of his fans, it was his humility.

During 1995-96, the corporate world stood up and took notice when Sachin Tendulkar signed a multimillion-dollar deal. It was something that no one had ever heard of as it was the first time any celebrity had signed a deal of this magnitude. The deal ensured that the popular international sports brand – Adidas – associated with an Indian sportsman. Another first for Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar scored a record-breaking 100 international centuries during his career. But there is one century that the business world will never forget.

Watershed deal

WorldTel and Sachin Tendulkar agreed to a five-year deal worth a whopping Rs 100 crore shortly after the turn of the century, around 2001. A deal worth Rs 100 crore may not seem like much today but keep in mind that at the time, it was a deal that was unheard of.

It wasn’t a digital world, no internet, no deep-rooted technology that we lean on in today’s times. The business of brands was still an emerging concept and before Tendulkar, no Indian sportsperson had signed a professional contract ever.

To put the magnitude of the transaction in perspective, 10 grams of gold then only cost Rs 4,300. Today's gold price exceeds Rs 52,000/10 gms, meaning that the deal would have been worth approximately Rs 1,200 crore.

While this is no measure to evaluate the legend’s commercial deal value, it only helps put things in perspective in today’s commercially-evolved cricketing landscape. This elevated Tendulkar to the status of one of the biggest sports stars in the world and made him the highest-paid cricket player in the entire world. The deal marked a watershed moment in Tendulkar's already illustrious career. It was a testament to his immense popularity, his unparalleled talent, and his status as a global superstar.

Towering above all

Tendulkar had become a global icon and a darling for advertisers. Big brands made a beeline to sign up the best batsman in the world.

Even to this day, nearly a decade after his retirement, Sachin's brand value is enormous, and he is regarded as a bigger brand than Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (even after 10 years of retirement from international cricket). Sachin Tendulkar is an exceptional brand ambassador because of his ability to elicit strong emotions.

Post-retirement, Sachin Tendulkar has also been associated with various social causes and has used his influence to bring about positive change in society. He has been involved in promoting education, health, and sports, and has been a voice for the underprivileged.

The writer is Head – Entertainment, Sports & Esports, GroupM South Asia and Sachin Tendulkar’s classmate.