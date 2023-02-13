 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Cricket’s Anglo-centricity, underdone pitches and unprepared grounds

Nitin Sundar
Feb 13, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST

Cricket has for long looked down upon what makes the game in the subcontinent special. It's time to right this wrong.

The third Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore, the BCCI said in a statement on Monday. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Nagpur Test ended in under three days, with India hammering Australia by an innings and 132 runs. India are a fantastic Test team, especially at home, and despite playing two debutants, carrying an out-of-form Virat Kohli, and keeping out the red-hot Shubman Gill, they had plenty in the tank to destroy the tourists.

The quick finish did not leave fans short-changed for action, thanks to the endless hand-wringing from the Aussie media. They kept things lively off the field right through the game.

You never judge a pitch until after both teams have batted on it. But the touring press corps wrote off the Nagpur wicket way before even a single ball was bowled. A stray picture of the track, three days away from being ready for match day, did the rounds on social media. And on cue, Australian journalists outraged at the patchwork of grass and soil on that pitch — still in the process of getting ready for matchday. India were accused of systematic and selective pitch doctoring, to favour their spinners and to torment Australia’s left-hand batters.

Through the game, India made a mockery of such claims. The game was set up in the first three overs of play by India’s fast bowlers who removed Australia’s openers long before spin came into the game. Later, India’s lower middle order piled on the runs after captain Rohit Sharma’s masterclass. On a pitch, supposedly tweaked to thwart left-handed batters, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja made merry with the bat. And Mohammad Shami, a tail-ender whose batting is strictly amateur, enjoyed himself while making 37 runs. Australia were not outplayed by the treacherous pitch, but by a vastly superior Indian side that had all the skills needed to perform in typical subcontinental conditions.