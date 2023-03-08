 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsCricket

IND vs AUS Ahmedabad Test preview: Of politics, turf wars and ‘spin’

Nitin Sundar
Mar 08, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy endgame, the fourth India vs Australia Test match, from March 9 to 13, has become all about the pitch and the politics. Hopefully, cricket will take over once the first ball is bowled.

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, formerly Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, is where the 4th and last Test match between India and Australia of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played from March 9 to 13. (Photo: Twitter)

Three three-day finishes. 649 overs of action. Barely eight days of actual play. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has felt chaotic and stop-start, like a ride in the unreserved compartment of an Indian railways coach — it has hurtled along across the country from one city to another in an eventful stop-start frenzy of dust, noise, crowds and plenty of stupor between stations. The scenes in the countryside have kept changing, but the patterns keep repeating and melding into one another. By the end, we’ve covered a lot of ground, but are left searching for memorable moments to remember the journey by.

It’s been fun in its own way, but this series has scarcely delivered on the promise of a classic. The most recent installments of the India-Australia rivalry have been long-drawn, hard-fought battles with every game following a unique cadence, dictated in no small measure by tough, but contrasting conditions. The first three Tests of 2023, on the other hand, have largely been adaptations of the same script — win toss, bat first and collapse against spin. The one exception to the rule was Delhi, where Australia batted remarkably well in the first innings, only to undo the good work with a bizarre implosion in the third. Like good sides generally do, Australia have improved with every passing day, and go into the decider with the wind in their sails after thumping India in Indore.

From the days of Steve Waugh, India has always been their "Final Frontier". Irony is that Waugh, and his anointed successor Ricky Ponting, both failed to conquer the frontier. That honour defaulted to Ponting’s stand-in Adam Gilchrist, who led Australia to a rare and famous win in 2004. In 2023, Australia are once again under standby skipper in Steve Smith. Like Gilchrist, Smith is a natural leader of men, denied the full-time role by happenstance and circumstance. Will history repeat itself in Ahmedabad?

The patterns repeating from 2004 are uncanny. Then, like now, both pitch and politics were massive factors. The seminal Nagpur Test of 2004 featured a green pitch that was inhospitable to the Indians, the outcome of a BCCI turf battle — pun intended — between Shashank Manohar and Jagmohan Dalmiya. The odds of a green pitch in Ahmedabad in 2023 are less than zero. India’s pitch curators have forgotten the art of producing a neutral Test wicket. The verdict is out on why Indian pitches have become crumbling roulette dials. Some blame the coach and the captain, others blame the ruling government. Whoever is responsible, is doing the Indian team a disservice.