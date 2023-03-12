 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Border Gavaskar Trophy: How Virat Kohli's 186 at Ahmedabad is like Sachin Tendulkar's 241 at SCG

R. Kaushik
Mar 12, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST

Virat Kohli is not used to failure. Not for an extended period of time, that is.

Virat Kohli's disciplined and beautifully paced 28th Test ton should give his five-day career a second wind. (File photo)

The first crisis point of Virat Kohli's international career came in the summer of 2014, when James Anderson had his number during the five-Test series in England. Then in only his third year in Test cricket, Kohli aggregated a measly 134 in ten innings, averaging a miserable 13.4. It was make-or-break time, almost.

On his return to India, Kohli sought out Sachin Tendulkar’s assistance. Armed with the master’s inputs and useful tips from Ravi Shastri, who had come on board as the national team director, he embarked on a mission to change perceptions, scoring four hundreds in a four-Test series in Australia that same winter.

Between the end of 2014 and November of 2019, Kohli strode the cricketing world like a colossus. He scored Test and One-Day International hundreds for fun, against all comers in all parts of the world. Unthinkably, he averaged more than 50 in each of the three formats internationally, and when he wasn’t playing for the country, he was piling on the runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was as if the cricketing Gods couldn’t have enough of him.

Then, the fickleness of form caught up with him, tellingly. There was no indication during his masterly 136 in challenging conditions in the day-night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens on November 23, 2019, that Kohli wouldn’t raise his bat to acknowledge the cheers of the fans for another three-figure effort for nearly three years. When his bat went cold, especially in Test cricket, it did so spectacularly.