BookMyShow ties up with four IPL teams

Online ticketing platform BookMyShow has signed a deal with four IPL teams to be their exclusive ticketing partner for this year's tournament.

Fans can book their tickets on BookMyShow to watch reigning champions Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals live in action on their home grounds.

Registrations for tickets to Mumbai Indians' games have gone live with public ticket sales kick-starting March 9.

With this partnership, BookMyShow owns 50 percent of the entire ticket inventory for IPL 2019.

For the 11th edition of IPL, the platform had tied up with the above mentioned teams and had owned half the ticket inventory last season.

Albert Almeida, COO- Non-Movies, BookMyShow last year had said that, the platform had sold tickets to over 12 million cricket fans between 2011 and 2016 and in 2017, BookMyShow contributed to a 20-25 percent growth in revenues for its partner teams.

While BookMyShow is leading the race in online ticketing for entertainment, it is broadening its horizons by becoming an online ticketing platform for all things entertainment. This especially includes live events.

For the company, the margins are thin in the movie business and when it comes to live entertainment the industry is growing and the margins are higher which makes it lucrative for the company.

Talking about the latest partnership, Almeida said that BookMyShow will focus on engaging with crazy cricket fans across various online and offline campaigns throughout the duration of the tournament.