Ben Stokes urges Kiwis to support Kane Williamson for New Zealander of the Year

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has urged New Zealanders to align their support to their captain Kane Williamson for the ‘New Zealander of the Year’ award.

Stokes who was named Man of the Match at the Cricket World Cup Final was nominated for the prestigious award on account his being born in Christchurch and his Maori heritage.

Backing out of the race for the award, Stokes put out a statement saying, "It would not sit right with me to be nominated for this prestigious award." Stokes went on to support ‘Kiwi Legend’ Williamson for the award. Williamson was named ‘Man of the Tournament’ following the Black Caps' loss to England in the Final.

Stokes who was Man of the Match in the Final for his 84* off 98 balls and 8* off 3 balls in the Super Over said, “There are people who deserve this recognition more and have done a lot more for the country of New Zealand. I have helped England lift a World Cup and my life is firmly established in the UK."

Speaking about Williamson’s contribution to New Zealand cricket, Stokes said, “I feel the whole country should align their support to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. He should be revered as a Kiwi legend. He led the team in this World Cup with distinction and honour. He was the Player of the tournament and an inspirational leader of men. He shows humility and empathy to every situation and is an all-round good bloke. He typifies what it is to be a New Zealander.”

The New Zealand public nominate their candidates and a shortlist of 10 candidates is then considered for the award which will be announced in December. The New Zealander of the Year Award celebrates those Kiwis who use their passion for the country to make New Zealand a better place.