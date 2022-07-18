Ben Stokes to retire from ODIs, game against South Africa on July 19 to be last

English all-rounder Ben Stokes on July 18 said he will be retiring from one-day international (ODI) cricket, following the match against South Africa that will be played in his home town of Durham on July 19.

"I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way," Stokes said in a statement shared on social media.

While the 31-year-old has drawn the curtains on his ODI career, he would continue to play in Twenty20 and Test formats.

"Three formats are just unsustainable for me now," Stokes said. "Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all," he added.

Stokes' ODI career spans over 11 years and 104 matches, and will be best recalled for his heroics in the 2019 World Cup final, when his unbeaten knock of 92 helped England lift its maiden cricket world title.

Stokes, a left-arm middle-order batter, has cumulatively scored 2,892 runs in ODI cricket, at an average of 39.6 and an impressive strike rate of 95.3. This includes three 100s and 21 half-centuries.

As a bowler, Stokes has 74 wickets to his name, at an average of 41.79 and economy rate of 6.02. The right-arm pacer also has a five-wicket haul to his name.

"I have loved all 104 games I have played so far, I've got one more, and it feels amazing to be playing my last game at my home ground in Durham," Stokes said in his retirement note.

"I will give everything I have to Test cricket, and now, with this decision, I feel I can also give my total commitment to the T20 format," he further added.