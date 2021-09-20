MARKET NEWS

BCCI's sexual harassment policy brings Indian cricketers into its ambit

BCCI's Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) policy will bring the Indian cricketers,office-bearers, members of Apex Council, and IPL Governing Council besides the cricketers from senior to U-16 level, into its ambit. Until now, the BCCI did not have a specific policy to deal the matters of sexual harassment.

PTI
September 20, 2021 / 08:10 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on September 20 ratified a comprehensive Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) policy which also brings the Indian cricketers into its ambit.

Until now, the BCCI did not have a specific policy to deal the matters of sexual harassment. The policy is also applicable to office-bearers, members of Apex Council, and IPL Governing Council besides the cricketers from senior to U-16 level.

A four-member internal committee will be formed to investigate sexual harassment complaints. The BCCI did not name the members during its Apex Council meeting held on September 20.

"The presiding officer of the IC shall be a woman employed at a senior level at the Workplace (presiding officer)," reads the policy.

It adds: "Two members of the IC will be selected from among the employees, preferably who are committed to the cause of women or have experience in social work or have legal knowledge."

"One member of the IC will be selected from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) or association committed to the cause of women or a person familiar with issues relating to sexual harassment (External Member). At least one-half of the members of the IC will be women."

The complainant must file the complaint within three months from the date of the incident and the IC will give seven working days to the accused to respond to the allegations. The respondent will get 10 days to respond.

The ICC gets 90 days from the date of complaint to complete its inquiry and forward its recommendations to the BCCI which will act on it within 60 days. The complainant or respondent can go to court if they are not satisfied with BCCI's verdict. "That must be done within 90 days of the receipt of the report of the IC."

The penalties include censure, counselling, community services, warning, fine, loss of pay, loss of seniority, termination of employment, among others.

 
PTI
Tags: #BCCI #cricket #sexual harassment
first published: Sep 20, 2021 08:08 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.