App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 04:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

BCCI will take a call on Indo-Pak match: Jhulan on ICC Women's Championship game

As the tension escalate between the two countries doubts remain over India-Pakistan cricket matches

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Senior pacer Jhulan Goswami on February 27 said that BCCI will decide whether the national team will play Pakistan in a bilateral series as a part of the ICC Women's ODI Championship after the Pulwama terror attack. The tournament is qualification process for the 2021 Women's ODI World Cup and team's get points for each matches.

While this is a part of ICC Women's World Cup, it is unlikely that India and Pakistan will engage in a bilateral series.

As far as the released current schedule, India have not been slotted to play Pakistan but are expected to be when the next set of itinerary is released.

"That (Indo-Pak clash) BCCI will decide. We don't know what will happen against Pakistan and I cannot comment on that," Jhulan said on the eve of the match.

"But all the matches are important for us and whenever we play, we must play positive and good cricket and try to do things in right way," she added.

Even there has been calls to boycott the men's World Cup group league game against Pakistan at Old Trafford but the BCCI has left it on the "central government to decide".

The norm has been to play Pakistan at all ICC events but the women's encounter is going to be a bilateral fixture even though it's an ICC qualifier.

As of now, there is no possibility that even the women's team will play against Pakistan.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #BCCI #cricket #ICC #India #India vs Pakistan

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.