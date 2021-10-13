BCCI unveils fan-inspired Team India jersey for T20 World Cup

Image: Twitter/BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on October 13 unveiled Team India's jersey for the T20 World Cup starting next Sunday. India will play the match opener against Pakistan in Dubai.

The tournament will be held from October 17 to November 14 in the UAE and Oman.

Called the 'Billion Cheers Jersey', the t-shirt has been inspired by fans, BCCI said. It has the logo of MPL Sports, the official kit sponsor for the Indian men's, women's, and Under-19 teams.

"This is the first time in the history of Indian cricket that fans have been memorialised on a jersey. It carries their chants and cheers from iconic past matches, transformed into unique soundwave patterns," stated a release from MPL Sports.

The jersey comes in shades of Prussian blue and royal blue.

"The Indian cricket team enjoys support not just in India but around the world, and there's no better way to celebrate their excitement and energy than through this jersey," BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said.

"This will undoubtedly provide the team with the much-needed enthusiastic support in their quest to emerge as the T20 champions of the world. We are also pleased to see that MPL Sports continues to deliver merchandise that is widely affordable and accessible," he said.

The jersey will be available in retail stores for Rs 1,799. Over 10 variations, including a player edition jersey and skipper Virat Kohli's signature number 18 jersey, have been launched.

"The story behind the jersey is the story of every Indian cricket fan. We are sure that wearing this will be a matter of great pride for both the team and supporters alike," Board Secretary Jay Shah said.

(With agency inputs)