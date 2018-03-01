App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Feb 25, 2018 06:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

BCCI turns down ICC request for 'rescheduling' IPL match

ICC wanted a home game for Kolkata Knight Riders be reschedule to Eden Gardens during its annual board meeting scheduled from April 22-26.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Shahrukh Khan addresses an audience in front of a hoarding of Kolkata Knight Riders - File Image
Shahrukh Khan addresses an audience in front of a hoarding of Kolkata Knight Riders - File Image

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has turned down a request from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to reschedule an IPL match in Kolkata, during its annual board meeting which is scheduled from April 22-26.

It's after long time that ICC is holding its high profile meeting in Kolkata and since it is overlapping with the cash-rich league, the world body wanted BCCI to ensure that its members could at least watch a home match of Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Yes, there was a specific request from ICC as they wanted it's various member delegates to watch an IPL game. However between April 22 and 26, there are no home games of KKR at the Eden Gardens," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

KKR are playing a home match on April 16 and their next home game is on May 3. Between April 22 to 26, matches will be held in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Indore, Bangalore and Jaipur.

related news

"If we have to reschedule it, the entire itinerary would be in a disarray. So we told them that it's not possible to have an IPL match rescheduled," the official added.

Meanwhile, it was also known that uncertainty looms large over PCB chairman Najam Sethi's attendance. The meeting is being held in Kolkata and not in Mumbai specifically to avoid any political protest over PCB delegate attending a meeting in India.

However, Sethi may end up not getting the Indian visa in prevailing volatile situation. "If Sethi doesn't get visa, it might well be an indicator about the chances of Pakistan team procuring visa during the Asia Cup in September," the official said.

tags #BCCI #cricket #ICC #IPL #KKR #PCB #Sports

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC