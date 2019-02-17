Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2019 01:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

BCCI should donate at least Rs 5 crore for Pulwama martyrs' families: Acting president Khanna to COA

The Vidarbha senior team also announced that they would donate their entire Irani Cup winners' prize money for the welfare of the martyrs' families.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BCCI acting president CK Khanna on February 17 appealed to Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai to sanction at least Rs 5 crore for the families of the Indian soldiers, martyred in the Pulwama terror attack. Former India opener Virender Sehwag has already declared that children of martyr's families will be provided free education at his 'Sehwag Intrernational School' if they wish to apply.

The Vidarbha senior team also announced that they would donate their entire Irani Cup winners' prize money for the welfare of the martyrs' families.

"We are saddened and join our fellow Indian citizens in condemning the dastardly Pulwama Terror attack. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers," Khanna wrote in a letter to COA, office bearers and state units.

"I request the Committee of Administrators that BCCI should contribute at least Rs 5 crore through the appropriate government agencies to the families of the martyred soldiers," the acting president further wrote.

related news

The acting president, in his own capacity also requested the state associations as well as the IPL franchises to make generous contribution to the cause.

"I am also going to request the state associations and the respective Indian Premier League franchise owners to consider making contributions."

Khanna also requested that a two-minute silence be observed in the memory of the martyred soldiers during the opening game of the India vs Australia series as well as the IPL.

"As a mark of respect to the Central Reserve Force personnel martyred in the terror attack, we should observe a two-minute silence during the first match of the India vs Australia series starting February 24, and during the opening ceremony/inaugural match of the Indian Premier League starting March 23," he wrote.
First Published on Feb 17, 2019 01:16 pm

tags #BCCI #cricket #India #Pulwama terror attack #Sports

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.