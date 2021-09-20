BCCI hikes match fee for domestic cricketers, 50% extra as compensation for COVID-19 impact

The 2020-21 domestic cricket season was restricted due to the onset of pandemic (File image: PTI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on September 20 announced a hike in the match fee for domestic cricketers, and has also decided to pay 50 percent extra as compensation for the 2020-21 cricket season that was curtailed due to COVID-19.

The per-match fee for under-19 players has been raised to Rs 20,000, whereas, under-23 players would now be paid Rs 25,000, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said.

For seniors (above 40 matches), the fee has been hiked to Rs 60,000, Shah tweeted.

"Cricketers who participated in 2019-20 domestic season will get 50 per cent additional match fee as compensation for season 2020-21 lost due to COVID-19 situation," Shah said.

The announcement comes two days after the BCCI announced the return of domestic cricket season, and released the complete schedule for the upcoming men's and women's tournaments.

The season will commence on September 21, 2021, with the Senior Women's One Day League and will be followed by the Senior Women's One Day Challenger Trophy, which will take place from October 27, 2021.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will kickstart on October 20, 2021 with the final to be played on November 12, 2021.

The coveted Ranji Trophy, which was cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be played in a three-month window from November 16, 2021 to February 19, 2022.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy will take place from February 23, 2022 to March 26, 2022.

A total of 2127 domestic games will be played this season across various age groups in the men’s & women’s category.