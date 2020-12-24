MARKET NEWS

BCCI gives go-ahead for 10-team IPL from 2022

According to sources, Adani Group is the frontrunner to bag the Ahmedabad franchise while another franchise is likely to be based in Lucknow or Pune.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2020 / 04:53 PM IST
Representative image

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its AGM on December 24 approved a 10-team Indian Premier League (IPL) from the 2022 edition, sources told Moneycontrol. 

One of the major points on the agenda of the AGM was the inclusion of two new franchises in the popular T20 tournament.



Moneycontrol had earlier reported that BCCI and official broadcaster Star India were in talks related to the expansion of the league.

Prior to the AGM, there were reports that the governing body was looking to include two new teams from the 2021 edition but the lack of time and the current broadcast deal with Star, set to end at the end of 2021, may have been some of the factors in pushing the entry of new teams to 2022.

Meanwhile, BCCI has also decided to back the International Cricket Council's bid for inclusion of the game in the T20 format in 2028 Olympics.
