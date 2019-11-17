App
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2019 11:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

BCCI ethics officer dismisses conflict of interest complaint against Ganguly

"In my view, in the light of the noted development, the issue of whether there is any "Conflict of Interest" on the part of Mr. Ganguly does not survive for the consideration of the Ethics Officer," Jain stated in his order issued on November 15.

In a major relief for new BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, BCCI ethics officer D K Jain has dismissed a conflict of interest complaint against the board president.

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta had filed the complaint on October 4 when Ganguly was heading the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), claiming he held multiple posts as CAB president and its representative to the BCCI AGM.

As per the existing constitution, no individual can perform multiple cricketing roles at the same time.

However, Ganguly took charge as BCCI president on October 23 and duly resigned from his CAB position, clearing him of any conflict.

"Resultantly, the present complaint is rendered infructuous and is disposed of, as such," Jain added.

Conflict of interest is one of the most contentious issues facing Indian cricket.

Before demitting office, the Committee of Administrators, in its 11th and final status report submitted to the Supreme Court, had recommended some key amendments to a "straight-jacketed" conflict of interest clause in the BCCI constitution.

If the amendment is accepted by the apex court, former players with less than two-year contracts with the BCCI or state associations, will be allowed to have multiple roles.

They will also be allowed to join multiple committees like the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and won't be barred from commentary stints.

First Published on Nov 17, 2019 10:24 am

tags #cricket #Sourav Ganguly

