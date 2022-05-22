BCCI announces squad for 5 T20Is against South Africa, picks KL Rahul to lead

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on May 22 announced India's squad for the five-match T20I series against South Africa, and for the rescheduled fifth Test against England. The T20I series will begin from June 9 onwards.

The Indian cricket board appointed KL Rahul to lead the team against South Africa. Earlier, in the day the board met to pick India squads for the SA T20Is, as well as the fifth and final Test of the series against England, scheduled to take place between July 1-5 in Edgbaston.

ALSO READ: LSG edge past DC in yet another last-over thriller

Among the new faces in the team include Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh. While Hardik Pandya makes a return to the Indian squad after his stunning performances in Tata IPL 2022.

Here is India's T20I squad: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Here is India's Test squad for rescheduled fifth Test against England: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna