English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsCricket

    BCCI announces squad for 5 T20Is against South Africa, picks KL Rahul to lead

    The T20I series against South Africa is set to begin on June 9 in New Delhi. And the fifth and final Test of the series against England is scheduled to take place between July 1-5 in Edgbaston.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 22, 2022 / 06:22 PM IST
    KL Rahul | Representative image.

    KL Rahul | Representative image.

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on May 22 announced India's squad for the five-match T20I series against South Africa, and for the rescheduled fifth Test against England. The T20I series will begin from June 9 onwards.

    The Indian cricket board appointed KL Rahul to lead the team against South Africa. Earlier, in the day the board met to pick India squads for the SA T20Is, as well as the fifth and final Test of the series against England, scheduled to take place between July 1-5 in Edgbaston.

    ALSO READ: LSG edge past DC in yet another last-over thriller

    Among the new faces in the team include Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh. While Hardik Pandya makes a return to the Indian squad after his stunning performances in Tata IPL 2022.

    Here is India's T20I squad: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

    Close

    Related stories

    Here is India's Test squad for rescheduled fifth Test against England: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BCCI #Hardik Pandya #Indian cricket team #KL Rahul #Paytm T20I
    first published: May 22, 2022 06:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.