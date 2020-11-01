172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|bcci-announces-reliance-jio-as-title-sponsor-of-womens-t20-challenge-2020-6047611.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2020 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BCCI announces Jio as title sponsor of Women's T20 Challenge 2020

This is the first time a sponsor is partnering with the BCCI exclusively for the women's counterpart to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Moneycontrol News
Reliance Jio was announced as the sponsor of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 challenge on November 1
Reliance Jio was announced as the sponsor of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 challenge on November 1

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on November 1 announced Reliance Jio as the title sponsor of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020.

This is the first time a sponsor is partnering with the BCCI exclusively for the women's counterpart to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Board announced the development in a post on the IPL T20 website.

The partnership will have the support of Reliance Foundation Education and Sports For All (RF ESA).

Founder and Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, said, "This is a progressive step towards the growth of women’s cricket in India. I am delighted to offer my full support for this wonderful initiative. I have immense faith in the potential and capabilities of all our sportswomen. Indian women cricketers have made the country proud with their outstanding achievements in ICC events over the last couple of years. Our aim is to ensure that we offer the best of infrastructure, training and rehab facilities to our girls."

BCCI Chairman Sourav Ganguly said, "As BCCI grows the game of cricket across all formats, one key area of focus has been to grow the women’s game. We hope the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge will inspire more young girls to take up the sport and give parents the confidence that playing cricket is a great career opportunity for their daughters."

The women's T20 challenge is scheduled to run from November 4-9 in Sharjah. Here is the schedule of the matches below.
MatchDateUAE TimeIST timeTeam 1Team 2Venue
Match 104-Nov-206:00 PM7:30 PMSupernovasVelocitySharjah
Match 205-Nov-202:00 PM3:30 PMVelocityTrailblazersSharjah
Match 307-Nov-206:00 PM7:30 PMTrailblazersSupernovasSharjah
Match 409-Nov-206:00 PM7:30 PMFINALSharjah
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Nov 1, 2020 04:42 pm

