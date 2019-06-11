Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match: Toss delayed due to rain

Although it has stopped raining in Bristol, the toss has been delayed. The covers have been taken off and the umpires will come out for inspection at 3.00 pm IST
Jun 11, 02:31 PM (IST)
Lasith Malinga will leave the team following Sri Lanka’s World Cup Game against Bangladesh, which will be played today, as his Mother-In-Law has passed away. He is expected to join the team, before the team’s next #CWC19 game, which will be played against Australia on 15th.
The Cricket World Cup twitter suggests that another inspection has been scheduled after 45 minutes
Welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka from Bristol