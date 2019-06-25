Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Shakib's record breaking performance keeps Tigers' WC semifinal hopes alive

Catch all the top moments from match 31 of the ICC Cricket World Cup between Bangladesh and Afghanistan played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Bangladesh and Afghanistan squared off for match 31 of the ICC Cricket World Cup at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. Afghanistan came into this game with no chance of making the semifinals having lost all 6 games in the tournament so far. Bangladesh on the other hand needed a win to keep their semifinal hopes alive. Gulbadin Naib won the Toss and surprisingly opted to field first. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Bangladesh got off to a decent start with Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das. However, Mujeeb Ur Rahman drew first blood in the 5th over getting Liton caught out at short cover. Bangladesh were 23/1 when Liton walked back. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal then steadied the innings with a 59-run partnership. Tamim was looking to up the ante when Mohammad Nabi castled him in the 17th over. Shakib then faced a scare as he was given out LBW off Rashid on the very next delivery but he survived after going for the review. (Image: AP) 4/11 Shakib proceeded to bring up his fifth fifty of the tournament in the 28th over coming off 66 balls. During the course of his innings he even became the first Bangladeshi batsman to score 1000-plus runs at the World Cup while also moving to the top of the run-scorers chart for this tournament. Shakib looked set for another big score when Mujeeb trapped him LBW in the 30th over. Mujeeb then proceeded to dismiss Soumya Sarkar in almost identical fashion in the 32nd over. The double-blow reduced Bangladesh to 151/4. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah then joined forces to help Bangladesh negotiate the middle overs. They added 56 runs together during which Mushfiqur brought up his fifty with a six in the 37th over. The partnership was finally broken by Naib in the 43rd over when Mahmudullah picked out Nabi. (Image: AP) 6/11 Mushfiqur was then joined by Mosaddek Hossain and together the pair upped the scoring rate. They scored 44 runs off just 33 balls. Mushfiqur was finally dismissed by Dawlat Zadran in the penultimate over. He returned with 83 off 87 balls. Mosaddek (35 off 24 balls) was dismissed on the final delivery of the innings but helped Bangladesh reach a dominant total of 262/7 on a tricky surface. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 Afghanistan got off to a good start with their openers scoring 49 runs off 65 balls. The opening stand was finally broken by Shakib who got Rahmat Shah (24 off 35 balls) caught out in the 11th over. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Gulbadin Naib and Hashmatullah Shahidi then partnered up and scored at a very slow pace adding just 30 off 60 balls. Mosaddek was then introduced to the attack and he got Shahidi stumped in the 21st over. Shahidi returned with just 11 off 31 balls. Afghanistan were 79/2 when Shahidi walked back. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Afghanistan were beginning to rebuild again with former captain Asghar Afghan and current skipper Naib at the crease. Shakib then returned for his second spell and got rid of Naib (47 off 75 balls) and Mohammad Nabi (0) in the 29th over. He also dismissed Afghan (20 off 38 balls) in the 33rd over to take the leave Afghanistan deflated. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 Ikram Ali was run out in the 33rd over following which Samiullah Shinwari and Najibullah Zadran went on the offensive looking to give the Afghan innings a late push. Together they added 56 runs off just 45 balls. The stand was finally broken by Shakib in the 43rd over when he got Najibullah (23 off 23 balls) stumped. Shakib became only the second player in history after Yuvraj Singh to take 5 wickets and score a half-century in a World Cup game.(Image: AP) 11/11 The rest of the Afghanistan batsmen couldn’t add much to the total and they were all out for 200 runs in 47 overs. Shinwari finished unbeaten on 49 off 51 balls. Shakib Al Hasan was adjudged the Man of the Match for his special performance with both bat (51) and ball (5/29). The win kept Bangladesh’s hopes of making the semi-finals alive. (Image: AP) First Published on Jun 25, 2019 01:04 am