Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Shakib's record breaking performance keeps Tigers' WC semifinal hopes alive

Shakib proceeded to bring up his fifth fifty of the tournament in the 28th over coming off 66 balls. During the course of his innings he even became the first Bangladeshi batsman to score 1000-plus runs at the World Cup while also moving to the top of the run-scorers chart for this tournament. Shakib looked set for another big score when Mujeeb trapped him LBW in the 30th over. Mujeeb then proceeded to dismiss Soumya Sarkar in almost identical fashion in the 32nd over. The double-blow reduced Bangladesh to 151/4. (Image: Reuters)