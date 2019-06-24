Jun 24, 2019 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match: Gulbadin, Rahmat look for quick start
Follow our blog for all the live updates from the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan
Top
highlights
Overs 46 to 50 Roundup!
WICKET! Mosaddek Hossain b Naib 35(24)
Overs 41 to 45 Roundup!
WICKET! Mahmudullah c Nabi b Naib 27(38)
Overs 36 to 40 Roundup!
Overs 31 to 35 Roundup!
WICKET! Sarkar lbw Mujeeb 3 (10)
Overs 26 to 30 Roundup!
WICKET! Shakib lbw Mujeeb 51 (69)
FIFTY up for Shakib! 50 (66)
Overs 21 to 25 Roundup!
Overs 16 to 20 Roundup!
WICKET! Tamim b Nabi 36 (53)
Overs 11 to 15 Roundup!
Overs 6 to 10 Roundup!
Overs 0 to 5 Roundup!
WICKET! Liton Das c Shahidi b Mujeeb 16(17)
Afghanistan XI
Bangladesh XI
TOSS
FOUR! Mustafizur drifts down leg and the ball glances off Gulbadin's thigh pad to the fine leg fince for four leg-byes.
Rahmat Shah and Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib walk out to open the batting. Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has the ball in hand for the first over.
The players are making their way back onto the field for the start of the second innings.
Cricket World Cup 2019: Semi-final qualification scenarios for different teams
While we wait for the second-innings to get underway, here's a quick read for you to know what each team needs to do to secure a semi-final berth.
Overs 46 to 50 Roundup! Runs: 31; Wickets: 0; Bangladesh 192/4
Rashid bowls the 46th over and Bangladesh get seven runs through singles and doubles. Mushfiqur and Mosaddek with innovative shots against Rashid. Zadran was getting punished before getting the wicket of Rahim. The final over will be bowled by Naib. Saifuddin is dropped by Dawlat. He gets Mosaddek on the last ball
WICKET! Mosaddek Hossain b Naib 35(24)
Slower yorker from Naib and Mosaddek is cleaned up
FOUR! Fuller from Naib and Mosaddek drives it past long-off for a boundary.
WICKET! Rahim c Nabi b Dawlat Zadran 83(87)
Slower ball from Dawlat and Rahim is early to the shot sending the ball looping towards the fielder at cover
FOUR! Full toss from Zadran and Mosaddek puts it away in the cover area
FOUR! Mosaddek makes room and plays an inside out shot for a boundary
FOUR! Switch hit from Rahim over the head of short fine leg
FOUR! Short ball from Dawlat and Mosaddek pulls it for a boundary in the mid-wicket area
Overs 41 to 45 Roundup! Runs: 28; Wickets: 1; Bangladesh 220/5
Naib bowls the 41st over and the injured Mahmudullah hits a beautiful square drive. Nabi finishes his spell of 10 overs, just 3 came from his last over. Naib brings back the slower balls, 5 out of 6 balls in that over were slower ones including the one that got the wicket of Mahmudullah. Rashid bowls the 44th over, only three should have come from it but a misfield means that five came from that over. Mujeeb bowls his final over, ends the day with 3 wickets while giving away 39 runs
WICKET! Mahmudullah c Nabi b Naib 27(38)
Naib with the slower ball, Mahmudullah mistimes it straight to the man at short mid-wicket
FOUR! Mahmudullah with a beautiful square drive. The ball was short and wide from Naib
Overs 36 to 40 Roundup! Runs: 31; Wickets: 0; Bangladesh 192/4
Afghanistan are pouring it on with spin on either ends. The highest economy rate in the three spinners is of Nabi, 4.2. It speaks volumes of how the Bangladesh batsmen have been kept in check. Afghanistan have put on a disappointing performance in the field. Rahim and Mahmudullah have now started taking on the spinners.
FOUR! Mahmudullah gets on the backfoot and hits it past the off side field for a boundary
FOUR! Rahim moves to the off stump, gets down on a knee and sweeps it past the fielder at short fine leg
SIX! Rahim decides to release the pressure and charges out against Dawlat sending the ball flying over long-on.
Overs 31 to 35 Roundup! Runs: 18; Wickets: 1; Bangladesh 161/4
Afghanistan are doing really well to restrict the Bangladesh batsmen at the moment. The bowlers are doing their jobs bowling to the fields set not allowing the batsmen to find the boundary.
Mujeeb has been brilliant all day and picks up his 3rd wicket of the game in the 32nd over trapping Soumya Sarkar LBW. Sarkar goes for the review but the impact is still ‘Umpire’s Call’ and they retain the review but lose the batsman. Naib in the meanwhile is slipping the overs in keeping a tight leash on the run-scoring.
Rashid Khan returns to the attack in the 34th over and gives away just 4 runs. Mahmudullah picks up a niggle in the over and is really struggling with his running between wickets. He seems to have some trouble with his calf and is in visible discomfort despite receiving some medical treatment. Dawlat Zadran replaces Gulbadin Naib in the 30th over and gives away just 4 runs.
Brilliant figures from Shakib in 2019. He's really in the form of his life at the moment. Leads the run-scoring charts in the current tournament too!
WICKET! Sarkar lbw Mujeeb 3 (10)
Mujeeb strikes again! He sends down another carrom ball from around the wicket which the left-hander fails to pick. It beats the inside edge and hits him flush on the pads. Sarkar goes for the review but impact is left to the 'Umpires Call'. Bangladesh retain the review but Sarkar has to walk back.
Overs 26 to 30 Roundup! Runs: 11; Wickets: 1; Bangladesh 143/3
Mohammad Nabi returns to the attack in the 26th over and starts with an absolute beauty which sneaks through the gap between bat and pad of Rahim. The ball brushed off the glove but it’s too low for the keeper to get under. Naib bowls from the other end and does brilliantly bowling out a maiden to Shakib.
Nabi keeps up the pressure from the other end giving away just 3 runs. Shakib also brings up his FIFTY in that over. That’s his 5th half-century of the tournament. He’s in the form of his life at the moment. Naib also gives away just 3 runs in the 29th. Mujeeb Ur Rahman returns to the attack for the 30th over and strikes gold with his very first delivery. He gets the big wicket of Shakib with the carrom ball which comes from around the wicket. This is a big breakthrough for Afghanistan and they should put pressure on Soumya Sarkar who walks out to bat and look for another quick wicket now.
WICKET! Shakib lbw Mujeeb 51 (69)
Shakib survived that LBW from Rashid but this time doesn't go for the review. Mujeeb comes in from around the wicket and gets the ball to angle into the left-hander beating the inside-edge.