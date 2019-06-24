App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
  • England ENG
    Australia AUS
    Lord's, London

    25 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

  • New Zealand NZ
    Pakistan PAK
    Edgbaston, Birmingham

    26 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

  • West Indies WI
    India IND
    Old Trafford, Manchester

    27 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

Full schedule
Jun 24, 2019 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match: Gulbadin, Rahmat look for quick start

Follow our blog for all the live updates from the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan

highlights

  • Jun 24, 07:29 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Mustafizur drifts down leg and the ball glances off Gulbadin's thigh pad to the fine leg fince for four leg-byes.

  • Jun 24, 07:21 PM (IST)

    Rahmat Shah and Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib walk out to open the batting. Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has the ball in hand for the first over. 

  • Jun 24, 07:20 PM (IST)

    The players are making their way back onto the field for the start of the second innings. 

  • Jun 24, 06:54 PM (IST)
  • Jun 24, 06:51 PM (IST)

    Overs 46 to 50 Roundup! Runs: 31; Wickets: 0; Bangladesh 192/4

    Rashid bowls the 46th over and Bangladesh get seven runs through singles and doubles. Mushfiqur and Mosaddek with innovative shots against Rashid. Zadran was getting punished before getting the wicket of Rahim. The final over will be bowled by Naib. Saifuddin is dropped by Dawlat. He gets Mosaddek on the last ball

  • Jun 24, 06:51 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Mosaddek Hossain b Naib 35(24)

    Slower yorker from Naib and Mosaddek is cleaned up

  • Jun 24, 06:49 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Fuller from Naib and Mosaddek drives it past long-off for a boundary.

  • Jun 24, 06:45 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Rahim c Nabi b Dawlat Zadran 83(87)

    Slower ball from Dawlat and Rahim is early to the shot sending the ball looping towards the fielder at cover

  • Jun 24, 06:42 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Full toss from Zadran and Mosaddek puts it away in the cover area

  • Jun 24, 06:39 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Mosaddek makes room and plays an inside out shot for a boundary

  • Jun 24, 06:38 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Switch hit from Rahim over the head of short fine leg

  • Jun 24, 06:32 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Short ball from Dawlat and Mosaddek pulls it for a boundary in the mid-wicket area

  • Jun 24, 06:28 PM (IST)

    Overs 41 to 45 Roundup! Runs: 28; Wickets: 1; Bangladesh 220/5

    Naib bowls the 41st over and the injured Mahmudullah hits a beautiful square drive. Nabi finishes his spell of 10 overs, just 3 came from his last over. Naib brings back the slower balls, 5 out of 6 balls in that over were slower ones including the one that got the wicket of Mahmudullah. Rashid bowls the 44th over, only three should have come from it but a misfield means that five came from that over. Mujeeb bowls his final over, ends the day with 3 wickets while giving away 39 runs

  • Jun 24, 06:18 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Mahmudullah c Nabi b Naib 27(38)

    Naib with the slower ball, Mahmudullah mistimes it straight to the man at short mid-wicket

  • Jun 24, 06:09 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Mahmudullah with a beautiful square drive. The ball was short and wide from Naib

  • Jun 24, 06:07 PM (IST)

    Overs 36 to 40 Roundup! Runs: 31; Wickets: 0; Bangladesh 192/4

    Afghanistan are pouring it on with spin on either ends. The highest economy rate in the three spinners is of Nabi, 4.2. It speaks volumes of how the Bangladesh batsmen have been kept in check. Afghanistan have put on a disappointing performance in the field. Rahim and Mahmudullah have now started taking on the spinners.

  • Jun 24, 06:05 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Mahmudullah gets on the backfoot and hits it past the off side field for a boundary

  • Jun 24, 06:03 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Rahim moves to the off stump, gets down on a knee and sweeps it past the fielder at short fine leg

  • Jun 24, 05:53 PM (IST)

    SIX! Rahim decides to release the pressure and charges out against Dawlat sending the ball flying over long-on. 

  • Jun 24, 05:48 PM (IST)

    Overs 31 to 35 Roundup! Runs: 18; Wickets: 1; Bangladesh 161/4

    Afghanistan are doing really well to restrict the Bangladesh batsmen at the moment. The bowlers are doing their jobs bowling to the fields set not allowing the batsmen to find the boundary.

    Mujeeb has been brilliant all day and picks up his 3rd wicket of the game in the 32nd over trapping Soumya Sarkar LBW. Sarkar goes for the review but the impact is still ‘Umpire’s Call’ and they retain the review but lose the batsman. Naib in the meanwhile is slipping the overs in keeping a tight leash on the run-scoring.

    Rashid Khan returns to the attack in the 34th over and gives away just 4 runs. Mahmudullah picks up a niggle in the over and is really struggling with his running between wickets. He seems to have some trouble with his calf and is in visible discomfort despite receiving some medical treatment. Dawlat Zadran replaces Gulbadin Naib in the 30th over and gives away just 4 runs.

  • Jun 24, 05:39 PM (IST)

    Brilliant figures from Shakib in 2019. He's really in the form of his life at the moment. Leads the run-scoring charts in the current tournament too! 

  • Jun 24, 05:36 PM (IST)
  • Jun 24, 05:30 PM (IST)
  • Jun 24, 05:26 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Sarkar lbw Mujeeb 3 (10)

    Mujeeb strikes again! He sends down another carrom ball from around the wicket which the left-hander fails to pick. It beats the inside edge and hits him flush on the pads. Sarkar goes for the review but impact is left to the 'Umpires Call'. Bangladesh retain the review but Sarkar has to walk back. 

  • Jun 24, 05:23 PM (IST)
  • Jun 24, 05:18 PM (IST)

    Overs 26 to 30 Roundup! Runs: 11; Wickets: 1; Bangladesh 143/3

    Mohammad Nabi returns to the attack in the 26th over and starts with an absolute beauty which sneaks through the gap between bat and pad of Rahim. The ball brushed off the glove but it’s too low for the keeper to get under. Naib bowls from the other end and does brilliantly bowling out a maiden to Shakib.

    Nabi keeps up the pressure from the other end giving away just 3 runs. Shakib also brings up his FIFTY in that over. That’s his 5th half-century of the tournament. He’s in the form of his life at the moment. Naib also gives away just 3 runs in the 29th. Mujeeb Ur Rahman returns to the attack for the 30th over and strikes gold with his very first delivery. He gets the big wicket of Shakib with the carrom ball which comes from around the wicket. This is a big breakthrough for Afghanistan and they should put pressure on Soumya Sarkar who walks out to bat and look for another quick wicket now.

  • Jun 24, 05:13 PM (IST)
  • Jun 24, 05:13 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Shakib lbw Mujeeb 51 (69)

    Shakib survived that LBW from Rashid but this time doesn't go for the review. Mujeeb comes in from around the wicket and gets the ball to angle into the left-hander beating the inside-edge. 

  • Jun 24, 05:07 PM (IST)
