Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match: Gulbadin, Rahmat look for quick start

Overs 31 to 35 Roundup! Runs: 18; Wickets: 1; Bangladesh 161/4

Afghanistan are doing really well to restrict the Bangladesh batsmen at the moment. The bowlers are doing their jobs bowling to the fields set not allowing the batsmen to find the boundary.

Mujeeb has been brilliant all day and picks up his 3rd wicket of the game in the 32nd over trapping Soumya Sarkar LBW. Sarkar goes for the review but the impact is still ‘Umpire’s Call’ and they retain the review but lose the batsman. Naib in the meanwhile is slipping the overs in keeping a tight leash on the run-scoring.

Rashid Khan returns to the attack in the 34th over and gives away just 4 runs. Mahmudullah picks up a niggle in the over and is really struggling with his running between wickets. He seems to have some trouble with his calf and is in visible discomfort despite receiving some medical treatment. Dawlat Zadran replaces Gulbadin Naib in the 30th over and gives away just 4 runs.