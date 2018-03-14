App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Mar 14, 2018 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BAN v IND, 5th T20I: Bangladesh eye upset against an upbeat Indian side

While a berth in the tri-series final is almost sealed, India would not want to take chances by experimenting too much. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are upbeat from their win over Sri Lanka.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An upbeat Indian side will take on Bangladesh in the fifth Twenty20 International (T20I) of the tri-series at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

All three teams — hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India — have won a match each in the first leg of the tri-series before India defeated the hosts by six wickets on Monday, in a match curtailed by rain delay.

Recap

After a long delay due to rain, skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first, keeping in mind the possibility of more rain later in the match. The match was curtailed to 19 overs per side.

related news

The Sri Lankan openers made a decent start, striking at around 10 runs an over before Danushka Gunathilaka got out for 17. His opening partner, Kusal Mendis however, steered the innings with a 38-ball 55.

Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera and Dasun Shanaka also made useful contributions. However, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat and Washington Sundar struck at regular intervals to restrict the hosts to 152/9 in 19 overs. Thakur bowled a magnificent spell of 4-27.

In reply, India lost Rohit Sharma early, yet again with Shikhar Dhawan following suit. KL Rahul and Suresh Raina pitched in 18 (17) and 27 (15) to put India back in the driver’s seat.

However, it was Manish Pandey’s unbeaten 42 off 31 balls and Dinesh Karthik’s unbeaten 39 off 25 balls to take India home with nine balls to spare.

Set up

India had made just one change in the match against Sri Lanka — KL Rahul in place of Rishabh Pant. Unless there are any injuries, it is unlikely that the Indian camp would make any changes to the playing XI.

Some of the young players such as Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel are yet to get a match in this series, showing that winning matches remains the aim for the team management, not experimenting.

Chances of rain, although lower than Monday, still remain according to weather reports. News reports have suggested that Bangladesh have already spoken of ‘being mentally prepared for a stop-start game’.

A single venue is being used for the tournament and the pitch too is likely to remain the same, assisting batsmen.

Bangladesh are coming out of a win over Sri Lanka and are likely to retain that combination.

While a berth in the tri-series final has almost been sealed, India would not want to take chances by experimenting too much. They would want to go for the kill.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan and Liton Das.

Match date and time: 19:00 IST, Wednesday, March 14 | R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

(With PTI inputs)

tags #Bangladesh #cricket #Current Affairs #India #Sports

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC