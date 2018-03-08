BAN v IND, 2nd T20I: India eyeing win after stumbling in opening match

A depleted Indian side will take on Bangladesh in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Thursday.

This will be the second match of the tri-series featuring hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India.

On a day when a ‘state of emergency’ was declared in Sri Lanka, following communal violence, India were beaten by the hosts in the opening game on Tuesday.

India lost skipper Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina early. However, Shikhar Dhawan’s 90 and Manish Pandey’s 37 steadied the ship for India before Rishabh Pant’s 23 and Dinesh Karthik’s 13 (6) propelled India to a decent score of 174/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, Sri Lankan made a steady start, before losing both their openers by the 70-run mark. Kusal Perera led the Lankan charge with 66 runs off 37 balls. Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga, Dasun Shanaka and Thisara Perera made useful contributions to take the hosts to victory, with nine balls to spare.

Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal claimed two wickets each.

The weather in Colombo is expected to be partly cloudy, but the chances of rain disrupting the match remains low.

India and Bangladesh have played five T20Is so far and the ‘Men in Blue’ have beaten the Bengal Tigers on all occasions.

At the R Premadasa Stadium, India have won six out of the eight matches the side has played.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper).

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Imrul Kayes, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam and Abu Hider Rony.

Match date and time: 19:00 IST, Thursday, March 8 | R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo