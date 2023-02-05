 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Babar Azam, Shahid Afridi moved to safety after explosion near stadium in Quetta

PTI
Feb 05, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

An exhibition match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Nawab Akbar Bugti Stadium was halted for some time following an explosion in the Police Lines area, which left five people injured.

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam (Reuters file image)

Top Pakistani cricketers, including captain Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi, among others, were taken to the safety of the dressing room after a terror attack a few miles down the road where they were playing on Sunday.

A senior police officer said that rescue work had been completed at the site and the injured had been taken to hospital.

