    you are here: HomeNewsCricket

    Babar Azam, Shahid Afridi moved to safety after explosion near stadium in Quetta

    An exhibition match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Nawab Akbar Bugti Stadium was halted for some time following an explosion in the Police Lines area, which left five people injured.

    PTI
    February 05, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST
    Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam (Reuters file image)

    Top Pakistani cricketers, including captain Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi, among others, were taken to the safety of the dressing room after a terror attack a few miles down the road where they were playing on Sunday.

    An exhibition match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Nawab Akbar Bugti Stadium was halted for some time following an explosion in the Police Lines area, which left five people injured.

    A senior police officer said that rescue work had been completed at the site and the injured had been taken to hospital.

    Also Read | Is terrorism returning to Pakistan?