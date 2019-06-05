Australia vs West Indies preview, World Cup 2019: Team news, possible XI, where to watch, betting odds

Justin Langer has hailed the West Indies' "Calypso cricket", admitting they were his heroes in his growing up years, as he prepares Australia to face their current battery of fast bowlers. The two teams, that have won seven out of the 11 World Cups so far between them, meet at Trent Bridge on May 6 after both cruised to comfortable opening victories.

Head coach Langer said defending champions Australia would need to adjust their mindset to take on the West Indies quicks and other fast bowlers at the tournament in England and Wales.

"We've probably spent four months thinking and playing against spin bowling," he said on May 4.

"We have to adapt to the West Indies no doubt, who have got a number of good, fast bowlers. South Africa will be the same. England will be the same. Have to adapt our game plan and adapt pretty quickly.

"Obviously, a very dangerous team the way they bat and aggressive bowling, but they've got weaknesses as well and we're playing pretty good cricket."

West Indies, who won the first two World Cups, in 1975 and 1979, were the dominant force in the world game for two decades and boasted a succession of world-class fast bowlers and thrilling batsmen.

"When I was a kid it was Calypso cricket, and I think we're seeing plenty of signs of Calypso cricket," said Langer said.

"Running and bowling fast. They're not necessarily going to be bowling the same spot every ball, but going to be exciting to watch. They all try to hit sixes most balls so Darren Bravo's probably a little bit more unorthodox.

"Always exciting playing the West Indies. When I was growing up they were my heroes."

Langer described veteran opener Chris Gayle, who scored 50 in the West Indies' seven-wicket victory against Pakistan, as a "brilliant player".

"They got a number of dangerous players," he said.

"With him on the team, they seemed to grow a leg. They take confidence from him. Again, hopefully, don't take too much confidence on Thursday."

Australia was on the end of a thumping last year when England posted a world record one-day international score of 481 for six at Trent Bridge and Langer described the experience as "brutal".

"Had some really good times here at Trent Bridge and last year was a down," he said.

Langer welcomed David Warner's innings of 89 not out in Australia's win against Afghanistan, his first official international match since completing a one-year ban for ball tampering.

"You can see the look in his eyes," he said.

"A lot of people are talking. Looks determined. For him to battle through 90 or 80, whatever it was, and to still be there at the end and get the job done for the team, that's a great sign for us."

Teams

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Fabien Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Ashley Nurse

Match timings and where to watch: The match starts at 3 pm IST. It will be broadcast live on StarSports network. Online viewers can logon to Hotstar for all the live action.

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch report and conditions: The pitch is expected to be flat. Expect a high scoring encounter. Weather is expected to be bright and sunny right through the course of the match.

Team News: No major injury concern for either team. Expect a full strength playing XI from both the sides.

Possible XI (AUS): Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa.

Possible XI (WI): Chris Gayle, Shai Hope(WK), Darren Bravo, Nicloas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(C), Carlos Brathwaithe, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

Players to watch out for

Chris Gayle (WI)

In the West Indies match against Pakistan, Chris Gayle hit a 34-ball 50 to help his side chase down Pakistan's paltry total of 105 in just 13.4 overs. In the same match, Gayle also became the first batsman to hit 50 sixes in the Cricket World Cup. Should the Universe Boss get going, he could prove to be a massive headache for the Australian bowlers.

Steve Smith (Aus)

Steve Smith already scored a hundred in the warm-up game against England. Former Australian skipper did not do much against Afghanistan as David Warner and Aaron Finch had already put their side in a position of comfort. Smith could drop anchor in the middle overs and help the Aussies post a huge total.

Betting Odds (bet365)

Australia: 4/9

West Indies: 7/4

Other popular bets on the match can be checked on Oddschecker.

Predictions

Both teams have started their World Cup campaign in style but Australia is a favourite to win this encounter.

(With Inputs from PTI)