Australia vs West Indies Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Trent Bridge: Finch, Warner sent back early

Fuller delivery outside off from Russell and a struggling Khawaja edges the ball to Shai Hope behind the wickets who completes a fantastic catch
Jun 06, 03:29 PM (IST)
Overs 0 to 5 roundup! Runs: 32; Wickets: 2; AUS 32/2
Thomas starts with a wide delivery down the leg side, even the keeper couldn’t stop it as it goes to the boundary. Another extra from Thomas, this time it is a no-ball. Holder dives to stop the free hit ball from reaching the boundary, 10 came from the opening over. Sheldon Cottrell is in charge of bowling the second over. Just 5 from the second one, the Windies bowlers are targeting a fuller length.
Second over from Thomas and a beautiful ball, pitches, moves slightly and Finch nicks it to the keeper. The Australian captain couldn’t have done anything about that. Khawaja comes out to bat and pushes one down towards the mid-on area and it travels to the boundary. Another four-wide from Thomas, this time over the keeper’s head. Khawaja was being targeted using the short ball as he was hit once in a warm-up match and he gets hit on the helmet again, this time by Thomas. Cottrell follows up a bouncer with a good length ball, Warner tries to drive it but it takes an edge straight to the man at backward point. Smith comes into bat and Thomas continues. They are troubling Khawaja with the short ball
Jun 06, 03:25 PM (IST)
WICKET! Warner c Hetmyer b Cottrell 3(8)
Cottrell follows up a bouncer with a good length ball, Warner tries to drive it but it takes an edge straight to the man at backward point
Australia 26-2 after 4 overs
Jun 06, 03:17 PM (IST)
Four!
Khawaja pushes one down towards the mid-on area and it travels to the boundary
Jun 06, 03:14 PM (IST)
WICKET! Finch c Shai Hope b Thomas 6(10)
Beautiful ball from Thomas, pitches, moves slightly and Finch nicks it to the keeper
Australia 15-1 after 2.2 overs
Jun 06, 03:01 PM (IST)
Aaron Finch and David Warner walk out to the centre to open the innings against West Indies' Oshane Thomas
highlights
WICKET! Khawaja c Shai Hope b A Russell 13(19)
Overs 0 to 5 roundup!
West Indies XI
TOSS
Last time Australia played on this pitch, they conceded 481 runs and were bundled out for 231 by England.
Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(Captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
Australia XI:
Aaron Finch(Captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
West Indies have won the toss and chose to bowl first
Pitch report:
It will be the same as the England vs Pakistan pitch. A high-scoring match is on the cards
The two teams, that have won seven out of the 11 World Cups so far between them, meet at Trent Bridge after both cruised to comfortable opening victories
Welcome to our live coverage of the match between Australia and West Indies from Trent Bridge.