you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Moneycontrol Cricket World Cup

Moneycontrol Cricket World Cup

  Pakistan PAK
    Sri Lanka SL
    County Ground, Bristol

    07 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

  England ENG
    Bangladesh BAN
    Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

    08 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

  Afghanistan AFG
    New Zealand NZ
    The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

    08-09 Jun, 2019, 18:00 IST

Jun 06, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Australia vs West Indies Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Trent Bridge: Finch, Warner sent back early

Follow our blog for all the updates from the Cricket World Cup match between Australia and West Indies

highlights

  • Jun 06, 03:39 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Khawaja c Shai Hope b A Russell 13(19) 

    Fuller delivery outside off from Russell and a struggling Khawaja edges the ball to Shai Hope behind the wickets who completes a fantastic catch 

  • Jun 06, 03:29 PM (IST)

     Overs 0 to 5 roundup! Runs: 32; Wickets: 2; AUS 32/2

    Thomas starts with a wide delivery down the leg side, even the keeper couldn’t stop it as it goes to the boundary. Another extra from Thomas, this time it is a no-ball. Holder dives to stop the free hit ball from reaching the boundary, 10 came from the opening over. Sheldon Cottrell is in charge of bowling the second over. Just 5 from the second one, the Windies bowlers are targeting a fuller length.

    Second over from Thomas and a beautiful ball, pitches, moves slightly and Finch nicks it to the keeper. The Australian captain couldn’t have done anything about that. Khawaja comes out to bat and pushes one down towards the mid-on area and it travels to the boundary. Another four-wide from Thomas, this time over the keeper’s head. Khawaja was being targeted using the short ball as he was hit once in a warm-up match and he gets hit on the helmet again, this time by Thomas. Cottrell follows up a bouncer with a good length ball, Warner tries to drive it but it takes an edge straight to the man at backward point. Smith comes into bat and Thomas continues. They are troubling Khawaja with the short ball

  • Jun 06, 03:25 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Warner c Hetmyer b Cottrell 3(8)

    Cottrell follows up a bouncer with a good length ball, Warner tries to drive it but it takes an edge straight to the man at backward point

    Australia 26-2 after 4 overs

  • Jun 06, 03:17 PM (IST)

    Four!

    Khawaja pushes one down towards the mid-on area and it travels to the boundary

  • Jun 06, 03:14 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Finch c Shai Hope b Thomas 6(10)

    Beautiful ball from Thomas, pitches, moves slightly and Finch nicks it to the keeper

    Australia 15-1 after 2.2 overs

  • Jun 06, 03:01 PM (IST)

    Aaron Finch and David Warner walk out to the centre to open the innings against West Indies' Oshane Thomas

  • Jun 06, 02:44 PM (IST)
  • Jun 06, 02:41 PM (IST)

    Last time Australia played on this pitch, they conceded 481 runs and were bundled out for 231 by England. 

  • Jun 06, 02:37 PM (IST)

    West Indies XI:

    Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(Captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

  • Jun 06, 02:36 PM (IST)

     Australia XI:

    Aaron Finch(Captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

  • Jun 06, 02:34 PM (IST)

     TOSS

    West Indies have won the toss and chose to bowl first

  • Jun 06, 02:30 PM (IST)

    Pitch report: 

    It will be the same as the England vs Pakistan pitch. A high-scoring match is on the cards

  • Jun 06, 02:17 PM (IST)

    The two teams, that have won seven out of the 11 World Cups so far between them, meet at Trent Bridge after both cruised to comfortable opening victories

  • Jun 06, 02:14 PM (IST)
  • Jun 06, 02:12 PM (IST)

    Welcome to our live coverage of the match between Australia and West Indies from Trent Bridge.

