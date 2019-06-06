Australia vs West Indies Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Trent Bridge: Finch, Warner sent back early

Overs 0 to 5 roundup! Runs: 32; Wickets: 2; AUS 32/2

Thomas starts with a wide delivery down the leg side, even the keeper couldn’t stop it as it goes to the boundary. Another extra from Thomas, this time it is a no-ball. Holder dives to stop the free hit ball from reaching the boundary, 10 came from the opening over. Sheldon Cottrell is in charge of bowling the second over. Just 5 from the second one, the Windies bowlers are targeting a fuller length.

Second over from Thomas and a beautiful ball, pitches, moves slightly and Finch nicks it to the keeper. The Australian captain couldn’t have done anything about that. Khawaja comes out to bat and pushes one down towards the mid-on area and it travels to the boundary. Another four-wide from Thomas, this time over the keeper’s head. Khawaja was being targeted using the short ball as he was hit once in a warm-up match and he gets hit on the helmet again, this time by Thomas. Cottrell follows up a bouncer with a good length ball, Warner tries to drive it but it takes an edge straight to the man at backward point. Smith comes into bat and Thomas continues. They are troubling Khawaja with the short ball