Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match: Hafeez sends back Smith but Warner going strong with a fifty

Overs 21 to 25 roundup! Runs: 43 ; Wickets: 1 ; AUS 165/1

Finch is absolutely tearing into Hafeez and tonks him for back-to-back SIXES in the 21st over. Hasan gives away 10 runs in the next over and Warner brings up his FIFTY with a boundary off the last ball. That’s his 3rd half-century from just four games so far at the 2019 World Cup. Despite that uncharacteristic slow fifty in the last game he’s been in great form.

Mohammad Amir comes back into the attack for the next over and finally gets the breakthrough. He outfoxes Finch with a slower delivery and finally sends back the Australian captain. Amir gives away just 3 runs and gets a wicket. Steve Smith walks out to bat and the Aussies claw back into the game in the next over taking 14 runs off Hasan Ali. Amir is in red-hot form at the moment and gives away just 2 runs in the 25th over. There is also a big LBW appeal off Warner and Pakistan go for the review. However, they end up losing it as impact on the pads was outside the line of the stumps.

Pakistan will be mighty pleased with Amir’s form as he has given away just 16 runs from 6 overs which includes 2 maidens and 1 wicket.