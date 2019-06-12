Jun 12, 2019 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match: Hafeez sends back Smith but Warner going strong with a fifty
Follow our blog for all the ive updates from match 17 of the ICC Cricket World Cup match between AUS and PAK from The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.
Top
highlights
Overs 26 to 30 roundup!
WICKET! Smith c Asif Ali b Hafeez 10(13)
Overs 21 to 25 roundup!
WICKET! Finch c Hafeez b Amir 82 (84)
FIFTY up for Warner! 50 (51)
Overs 16 to 20 roundup!
FIFTY up for Finch! 52 (63)
Overs 11 to 15 roundup!
Overs 5 to 10 roundup!
Overs 0 to 5 roundup!
WEATHER
PLAYING XI
TOSS
PITCH
SIX! Top shot from Glenn Maxwell. Mohammad Hafeez changes his length and goes full. Maxwell just lifts the ball straight over the bowler's head for a maximum.
FOUR! Maxwell his hitting the ball for fun now. Another short ball from Mohammad Hafeez and Glenn Maxwell gets another boundary.
FOUR! Short ball from Mohammad Hafeez and Glenn Maxwell rocks back in his crease to pull the ball to square leg for a boundary.
Overs 26 to 30 roundup! Runs: 25; Wickets: 1 ; AUS 191/2
Pakistan get a timely breakthrough as Mohammad Hafeez got Steve Smith caught. But David Warner is going strong from the other end. Glenn Maxwell in the middle can get quick runs for Australia. But Australia are cruising at the moment and looking comfortable for a 320+ total. Pakistan bowlers have looked flat after opening half hour of play.
WICKET! Smith c Asif Ali b Hafeez 10(13)
Fuller ball from Mohammad Hafiz and Steve Smith looks for a big shot towards the on side. He gets top edge and the ball goes high in the air. Asif Ali takes a good catch running in from mid-off.
SIX! Short ball from Shoaib Malik and David Warner moves acorss to pull the ball for a huge maximum.
FOUR! Full toss from Shoaib Malik and David Warner drives the ball through cover for a boundary.
Overs 21 to 25 roundup! Runs: 43 ; Wickets: 1 ; AUS 165/1
Finch is absolutely tearing into Hafeez and tonks him for back-to-back SIXES in the 21st over. Hasan gives away 10 runs in the next over and Warner brings up his FIFTY with a boundary off the last ball. That’s his 3rd half-century from just four games so far at the 2019 World Cup. Despite that uncharacteristic slow fifty in the last game he’s been in great form.
Mohammad Amir comes back into the attack for the next over and finally gets the breakthrough. He outfoxes Finch with a slower delivery and finally sends back the Australian captain. Amir gives away just 3 runs and gets a wicket. Steve Smith walks out to bat and the Aussies claw back into the game in the next over taking 14 runs off Hasan Ali. Amir is in red-hot form at the moment and gives away just 2 runs in the 25th over. There is also a big LBW appeal off Warner and Pakistan go for the review. However, they end up losing it as impact on the pads was outside the line of the stumps.
Pakistan will be mighty pleased with Amir’s form as he has given away just 16 runs from 6 overs which includes 2 maidens and 1 wicket.
FOUR! Another full length delivery and Smith pulls out a beautiful cover drive picking the gap beautifully.
FOUR! Hasan sends down a wider full length delivery which Warner this time places through the covers for back-to-back boundaries.
FOUR! Hasan sends down an overpitched delivery and Warner drives it beautifully to long-off.
WICKET! Finch c Hafeez b Amir 82 (84)
Finally Pakistan have the breakthrough as they take the catch of Finch after dropping him twice. Amir sends down a slower deliery and Finch gets a thick leading edge sending the ball high towards extra cover where Hafeez makes no mistake. Can Pakistan capitilize on this?
FIFTY up for Warner! 50 (51)
FOUR! Warner drives the last ball from Hassan in the 22nd over straight through point. That also brings up the FIFTY for Warner. Great start by the Australian openers.
SIX! Back-to-back sixes for the Australian skipper as this time he smokes the ball over cow corner.
SIX! Finch isn't letting Hafeez settle at all as he backs away and pulls the ball high over long-on.
Overs 16 to 20 roundup! Runs: 35 ; Wickets: 0 ; AUS 122/0
Shaheen Afridi does well in the 16th over starting with five dot balls. However, Finch ruins the over by driving the last ball for a FOUR. Finch then tears into Hafeez in the next over but only after Sarfaraz lets down a decent opportunity to dismiss the batsman. They take 16 runs off that over.
Afridi gives away just 6 runs in the next over. Hafeez has a much better 2nd over giving away just 4 runs in it. Hasan Ali comes into the attack for the 20th over and leaks just 5 runs. Australia are cruising along at the moment.
SIX! Absolutely destructive batting from the Australian skipper who isn't letting the off-spinner settle. He gets underneath the tossed up delivery and sends it flying over cow corner. That's 4,4,6 from the three deliveries after bring dropped!
FIFTY up for Finch! 52 (63)
FOUR! Back-to-back fours for Finch now as he goes back in his crease and slaps the next ball through cover to bring up his FIFTY.
FOUR! Finch makes good use of his feet as he comes down the track and launches the next ball after being dropped straight down the ground.
DROPPED! Another missed opportunity and once again it's the wicket of Finch. He gets a thick outside edge and it's a tough take for Sarfaraz who doesn't react quickly enough to take the catch.
FOUR! Finch ruins a perfectly good over from Afridi by driving the last ball after facing five consecutive dots for a boundary.
Overs 11 to 15 roundup! Runs: 31 ; Wickets: 0 ; AUS 87/0
The field restrictions have been lifted and Pakistan can now place 4 men outside the circle. Wahab Riaz gets going with a good over giving away just 4 runs. Shaheen Afridi is brought back into the attack from the other end. He was expensive in his first two-over spell giving away 24 runs but this time the batsmen only get 5 runs off him.
Wahab induces a thick edge off Finch in the next over but Asif lets it fly right through his palms. What a big miss that is for Pakistan and Finch makes them immediately rue that with another boundary. Wahab is sending down some real hostile deliveries to the batsmen and there’s a review in the 15th over. However, Finch survives as the impact is left to the umpire’s call.