Australia vs India Third Test: Play briefly disrupted after Indian players complain of abuse from SCG crowd

Police, top, remove spectators from the game during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Australia on January 10, 2021. (Image: AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Play was briefly halted for a few minutes on the fourth day of the third Test between India and Australia after the visiting players complained of abuse from the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on January 10.

It was a day after a drunk spectator at the SCG allegedly directed racial abuse at Indian players Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

During the second session of the fourth day on January 10, India players huddled in the centre after Siraj, standing at the square leg boundary, complained of abuse after being hit for two consecutive sixes by Cameron Green in his over.

This prompted the security personnel to enter the stands and look for the mischief monger before a group of people was asked to leave the stands.

The umpires also intervened and were seen chatting with the players. No objects were directed at the players though. The play subsequently resumed and Australia declared their innings at 312/6, setting India a target of 407.

"Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour," said Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity and Security. “If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket.”

"CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council’s investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police,” Carroll said in a statement.

"As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent," Carroll added.

According to ICC's anti-discrimination policy, the host board has to investigate any incident relating to 'inappropriate conduct' and submit a report within two weeks.