Australia vs India cricket series: Full schedule, timings and venues

Starting November 27, the Indian cricket team will take on Australia in what will signal the resumption of international cricket for India amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. While Australia played a short ODI and T20I series in England in September, the tour will also start the international summer cricket season Down Under.

Australia and India are scheduled to play Twenty20 International and One Day International (ODI) series comprising three matches each. This will be followed by a regular four-match Test series, including India’s first away Day/Night Test, the traditional Boxing Day Test and the ‘Sydney Pink Test’ for breast cancer awareness.

Indian team members arriving in Australia and all Australian cricketers returning home after the Indian Premier League (IPL) went into quarantine upon their arrival.

Schedule and venues:

ODIs

1st ODI: November 27 - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

2nd ODI: November 29 - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

3rd ODI: December 2 - Manuka Oval, Canberra

Twenty20s

1st T20I: December 4 - Manuka Oval, Canberra

2nd T20I: December 6 - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

3rd T20I: December 8 - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Tests: Border-Gavaskar Trophy

1st Test: December 17-21 - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (Day/Night Test)

2nd Test: December 26-30 - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (Boxing Day Test)

3rd Test: January 7-11, 2021 - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (Sydney Pink Test)

4th Test: January 15-19, 2021 – The Gabba, Brisbane

Besides these, the ‘Indians’ will play a tour match against Australia A on December 11-13 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia A and India A will also play a tour match on December 6-8 at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney.

While Cricket Australia has confirmed these venues for the contests, the dynamic COVID-19 situation may lead to some changes in the itinerary. For example, there were concerns over staging of the first Test in Adelaide after the South Australian government initially imposed a lockdown there. This lockdown has now eased and the match is expected to go ahead as planned.

Timings:

The three ODIs will start at 9.10 am Indian Standard Time (IST). All three T20Is will begin at 1.40 pm IST.

The day/night Test in Adelaide (first) will commence at 9.30 am IST. The Boxing Day Test will start at 5.00 am IST, just like the once in Sydney and Brisbane.