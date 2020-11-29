Australia vs India 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard here

India is taking on Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the 2nd One Day International (ODI). The two sides are scheduled to play an ODI and Twenty20 International series comprising three matches each. This will be followed by the four-match Border-Gavaskar Test series.

This series marks Indian men’s cricket team's return to international cricket since March, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Australia vs India cricket series: Check the full schedule and timings here

This series is part of the new ODI Super League – a crucial qualifying platform for the 2023 Cricket World Cup (though India has already qualified as the host nation). Thus, for the Indian players, this is more of an opportunity to get back into the grove of the longer formats of the sport.

Australia vs India 2nd ODI | Follow the LIVE updates here: