PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2020 08:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Australia vs India 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard here

LIVE ball-by-ball updates of the second ODI between Australia and India being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Moneycontrol News
(Image: BCCI/Twitter)
(Image: BCCI/Twitter)

India is taking on Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the 2nd One Day International (ODI). The two sides are scheduled to play an ODI and Twenty20 International series comprising three matches each. This will be followed by the four-match Border-Gavaskar Test series.

This series marks Indian men’s cricket team's return to international cricket since March, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Australia vs India cricket series: Check the full schedule and timings here

Close

This series is part of the new ODI Super League – a crucial qualifying platform for the 2023 Cricket World Cup (though India has already qualified as the host nation). Thus, for the Indian players, this is more of an opportunity to get back into the grove of the longer formats of the sport.

Australia vs India 2nd ODI | Follow the LIVE updates here:

First Published on Nov 29, 2020 08:54 am

tags #Australia #cricket #India #Sports

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.