Jul 11, 2019 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Australia vs England LIVE score, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: Rashid scalps Carey, Stoinis in single over; Smith brings up 50
Catch the live score and updates from second semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham Top
highlights
WICKET! Stoinis lbw Rashid 0 (2)
FIFTY up for Smith! 50 (72)
WICKET! Carey c Vince (sub) b Rashid 46 (70)
WICKET! Handscomb b Woakes 4 (12)
REVIEW!
WICKET! Warner c Bairstow b Woakes 9 (11)
WICKET! Finch lbw Archer 0 (1)
Rashid tosses up the 1st ball and Smith taps it towards mid-on where Stokes does well to keep them down to a single. CAUGHT! Carey skips out but Rashid keeps the ball down the leg-stump line and the Aussie batsman doesn’t get enough power on the shot picking out the man at deep midwicket. Marcus Stoinis walks out to bat. Smith blocks out the 3rd ball and punches the next delivery to long-on for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for Smith. Australia need him to stay out there longer. Stoinis defends the 5th ball. LBW! Stoinis plays the wrong line as he fails to read the googly. Rashid is insistent on the appeal and finally the finger is raised. Replays show both impact and hitting the stumps would’ve been left to the ‘Umpire’s Call’. 2 wickets and 2 runs off the over.
Australia 118/5 after 28 overs.
WICKET! Stoinis lbw Rashid 0 (2)
Stoinis fails to read the googly as he gets hit high on the thigh pad and the Umpire gives it OUT!
FIFTY up for Smith! 50 (72)
WICKET! Carey c Vince (sub) b Rashid 46 (70)
Finally the breakthrough comes for England as Carey skips out and flicks the delivery straight to the man at deep midwicket.
Ben Stokes returns to the attack. Smith dabs the 1st ball to third man for a single. Carey flicks the next ball straight to the man at midwicket. The 3rd ball is a tad short and Carey pulls it powerfully for 2 runs. Carey then slashes at the 4th delivery but gets beaten. Carey doesn’t manage to take runs off the last two balls either. Just 3 runs off the over. England need to find a way to break this partnership.
Australia 116/3 after 27 overs.
Rashid starts with a wide delivery outside off. Smith then knocks the 1st ball to long-off for a single. Carey sweeps the 2nd ball powerfully for FOUR. He then rotates strike with a single. Smith reads the googly as he pushes the 4th ball through extra cover for a run. Carey dabs the next ball to third man for a run. Smith cuts the last ball to sweeper cover for a single. 10 runs off the over.
Australia 113/3 after 26 overs.
FOUR! Carey gets down on one knee to sweep the ball powerfully through midwicket.
Plunkett starts with a good length delivery which Smith clips for a single. The next ball is wide down leg. Carey drives the 2nd ball to sweeper cover for a run. Smith clips the 3rd ball to midwicket for a single. Carey blocks out the 4th delivery. The next ball is wide down leg again. Carey finds the man at mid-off with a drive on the 5th ball. Plunkett ends with another dot ball. Just 5 runs off the over as Australia go past the 100-run mark.
Australia 103/3 after 25 overs.
Rashid starts with a full delivery which Carey flicks to long-on for a single. Smith defends the next ball back to the bowler. He then taps the 3rd ball to cover and an overthrow lets them take 2 runs. Smith fails to piece the gap on the 4th ball but drives the 5th delivery through cover for 2 runs. Carey works the last ball to mid-off for a single. 6 runs off the over.
Australia 98/3 after 24 overs.
Plunkett starts with a full delivery outside off which Carey drives to cover. The 2nd ball is full again and this time Carey finds the gap at cover for FOUR. He rotates strike with a single off the 4th delivery. Smith cuts the 5th ball powerfully towards backward point where it lands just short of Stokes who does brilliantly to cut off the run. Just 5 runs off the over.
Australia 92/3 after 23 overs.
FOUR! Great timing from Carey as he drives the full delivery through the gap at cover.
Carey skips out and drives the 1st ball to long-on for a single. Smith drives the next ball down the ground and Rashid gets a hand to it keeping them down to a single. The 3rd ball is sliding down leg and Carey sweeps it fine for 2 runs. Carey then cuts the next delivery to point for a run. Smith knocks the 5th delivery to mid-on for a single. Carey just bunts the last ball to the off-side for a quick single. 7 runs off the over.
Australia 87/3 after 22 overs.
Liam Plunkett returns to the attack. Smith defends the first two balls back to the bowler. He then clips the 3rd ball to the leg-side for a single. Carey doesn’t manage to find the gap on the next two deliveries. The last ball is sliding down leg and Carey flicks it to backward square leg for a single. 2 runs off the over.
Australia 80/3 after 21 overs.
Adil Rashid enters the attack. He starts with two dot balls to Carey. The 3rd ball is a googly which Carey drives down the ground for a single. Smith punches the next ball to mid-off for a run. The 5th ball is full outside off and Carey drives it beautifully through the gap at extra cover for FOUR. Carey then defends the last ball back to the bowler. 6 runs off the over.
Australia 78/3 after 20 overs.
FOUR! Rashid pitches the ball full outside off and Carey just drives it thorugh the gap at extra cover.
FOUR! Wood starts with a bouncer which Smith pulls to fine leg.
The batsmen take singles off the first two balls from Plunkett. Carey blocks out the 3rd delivery. He then flicks the next ball through square leg for 2 runs. Plunkett ends the over with two dot balls. The Aussie pair seem pretty comfortable at the crease now after that rocky start. 4 runs off the over.
Australia 66/3 after 18 overs.
Wood starts from around the wicket to Carey who flicks the 1st ball to midwicket. The 2nd delivery defects onto the pads off the inside edge as they pick up a single. Smith defends the 3rd ball and lets the next delivery travel back. He then tucks the 5th ball to the leg-side for a 2 runs. Smith drives the last ball through the gap at point for FOUR. 7 runs off the over.
Australia 62/3 after 17 overs.
FOUR! Wood sends down a good length delivery outside off and Smith drives it powerfully past point.
Liam Plunkett comes into the attack. He starts with a loose full delivery and Smith drives it beautifully down the ground for FOUR. Smith then tucks the 2nd ball to the leg-side for a single. Carey blocks out the next two balls. He then drives the 5th delivery down the ground and a Roy gets a hand to it at mid-off keeping them down to 3 runs. Smith defends the last ball. Just 8 runs off the over.
Australia 55/3 after 16 overs.
FOUR! Plunkett starts with a full length delivery which Smith nonchalantly drives straight down the ground.
Wood starts with a back of length delivery which Carey taps to backward point. He then sends down two back-to-back bouncers to Carey who lets both travel back to the keeper. The batsmen take singles off the next two balls and Wood ends with a dot delivery as Carey defends. Just 2 runs off the over.
Australia 47/3 after 15 overs.
There’s a pause at the start of the over as Carey receives some more treatment on his chin. They apply bandages all around Carey’s face to stem the flow of blood. Stokes starts with a back of length delivery which Carey flicks to midwicket for a single. The 2nd ball is short to Smith who pulls it for FOUR. He then lets the next ball travel back before defending the 4th ball. Smith clips the 5th ball to midwicket for 2 runs. He then taps the last ball through backward point for 2 more. 9 runs off the over.
Australia 45/3 after 14 overs.