Australia vs England LIVE score, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: Rashid scalps Carey, Stoinis in single over; Smith brings up 50

Rashid tosses up the 1st ball and Smith taps it towards mid-on where Stokes does well to keep them down to a single. CAUGHT! Carey skips out but Rashid keeps the ball down the leg-stump line and the Aussie batsman doesn’t get enough power on the shot picking out the man at deep midwicket. Marcus Stoinis walks out to bat. Smith blocks out the 3rd ball and punches the next delivery to long-on for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for Smith. Australia need him to stay out there longer. Stoinis defends the 5th ball. LBW! Stoinis plays the wrong line as he fails to read the googly. Rashid is insistent on the appeal and finally the finger is raised. Replays show both impact and hitting the stumps would’ve been left to the ‘Umpire’s Call’. 2 wickets and 2 runs off the over.

Australia 118/5 after 28 overs.