you are here: HomeNewsCricket
  • England ENG
    Sri Lanka SL
    Headingley, Leeds

    21 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

  • India IND
    Afghanistan AFG
    The Rose Bowl, Southampton

    22 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

Jun 20, 2019 11:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup match: Mushfiqur's unbeaten century in vain as Oz win by 48 runs

Follow the blog for all the live score and updates from match 26 of the ICC Cricket World Cup between Australia and Bangladesh played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

highlights

  • Jun 20, 11:27 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Mortaza c Maxwell b Stoinis 6 (5)

    Stoinis ends the innings with a slow short ball and Mortaza goes for the pull but doesn't get enough power on it as Maxwell takes a safe catch at deep midwicket. That seals the win for Austrlaia! 

  • Jun 20, 11:24 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Stoinis goes looking for the wide yorker but Mortaza thumps it high over the bowler's head for a one-bounce four. 

  • Jun 20, 11:23 PM (IST)

    HUNDRED up for Mushfiqur Rahim! 100 (95)

  • Jun 20, 11:19 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Hasan c Warner b Starc 6 (7)

    Starc sends down a pacy full delivery and Hasan looks to chip it over mid-on but sends it straight down the throat of Warner who makes no mistake. 

  • Jun 20, 11:17 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Rahim looks to drive but only gets an edge which flies past the keeper to the third man fence. 

  • Jun 20, 11:16 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Rahim looks to loft the ball straight down the ground but sends it just beyond Finch at mid-off who doesn't get to the ball in time allowing it to escape to the boundary. 

  • Jun 20, 11:09 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Rahman b Coulter-Nile 0 (1)

    Rahman returns for a 'Golden Duck' as Coulter-Nile now finds himself on a hat-trick. He sends down a length ball outside off and Rahman goes for the dab but only chops the ball back onto the stumps. 

  • Jun 20, 11:08 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Mahmudullah c Cummins b Coulter-Nile 69 (50)

    Coulter-Nile bangs the ball short and Mahmudullah goes for the pull but doesn't get enough on the shot as he picks out the man at deep square leg. 

  • Jun 20, 11:05 PM (IST)

    Overs 41 to 45 Roundup! Runs: 55 ; Wickets: 0 ; Bangladesh 300/4

    It’s getting interesting now as the Bangladesh batsmen are finding the boundary more often. However, you can’t help but wonder whether they’ve left too much for the end.

    Cummins has bowled his quota of 10 overs and was expensive in the last two giving away 24 runs. Bangladesh now need 82 from the last 30 balls. They’ll need some Andre Russell like hitting to get over the line.

  • Jun 20, 11:02 PM (IST)

    SIX! Cummins sends down a fuller delivery and Mahmudullah clears his front foot to launch the ball over deep midwicket. 

  • Jun 20, 10:55 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Coulter-Nile goes for the yorker but sends down a low full-toss which Mahmudullah flicks to deep square leg for back-to-back boundaries. 

  • Jun 20, 10:54 PM (IST)

    FIFTY up for Mahmudullah! 53 (41)

  • Jun 20, 10:54 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Mahmudullah waits back and plays a late cut past the man at point. That also brings up the FIFTY for the batsman. 

  • Jun 20, 10:47 PM (IST)

    FIVE wides! Cummins bangs the ball short but its too high and is signalled a wide. To make matters worse it escapes past Carey who fails to collect cleanly. 

  • Jun 20, 10:44 PM (IST)

    SIX! This time Mahmudullah extends his front foot, gets down on one knee and swings hard sending the ball flying into the stands over deep midwicket. 

  • Jun 20, 10:43 PM (IST)

    SIX! Mahmudullah dances out and launches the length ball from Zampa high over long-on for a massive six.

  • Jun 20, 10:40 PM (IST)

     Overs 36 to 40 Roundup! Runs: 37 ; Wickets: 0 ; Bangladesh 245/4

    Bangladesh can still achieve this target but will need one of these two batsmen to pull out something really spectacular. The run-rate is still just over 6 per over while they require to be scoring at above 14 per over now.

    However, Mushfiqur Rahim is looking in good nick as is Mahmudullah from the other end.

  • Jun 20, 10:36 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Mahmudullah goes for the sweep and only gets a faint edge as the ball tickles past the keeper to the fine leg fence.

  • Jun 20, 10:35 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Rahim switches stance and reverse sweeps the ball from Zampa powerfully to the third man boundary. 

  • Jun 20, 10:26 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Starc sends down a sharp bouncer but Rahim does well as he uses the pace and guides it to third man with an upper cut. 

  • Jun 20, 10:21 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Starc starts with a short ball outside off and Rahim cuts it powerfully past the man at point. 

  • Jun 20, 10:20 PM (IST)

    Overs 31 to 35 Roundup! Runs: 31 ; Wickets: 0 ; Bangladesh 208/4

    Bangladesh are still moving along at the same pace with the required run rate now hovering just above 11 per over. They really need to pick up the pace now before it’s too late. However, they’re pretty neck-to-neck in terms of runs with where Australia were placed during this phase of their innings. The only thing that will trouble the Tigers is the loss of wickets.

  • Jun 20, 10:16 PM (IST)

    FIFTY up for Rahim! 51 (54)

  • Jun 20, 10:16 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Cummins sends down a nasty short ball into the body and Rahim looks to tickle it fine but it comes off the gloves and past the keeper. That also brings up the FIFTY for Rahim.

  • Jun 20, 10:12 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Mahmudullah extends his front foot and slices at the last ball from Zampa sending it over point. 

  • Jun 20, 10:07 PM (IST)

    FOUR! This time Coulter-Nile lands the ball short but Mahmudullah skips forward and heaves it over deep midwicket. 

  • Jun 20, 10:06 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Coulter-Nile sends down a length ball onto the stumps which Rahim flicks high over midiwcket for a one-bounce four.

