Jun 20, 2019 11:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup match: Mushfiqur's unbeaten century in vain as Oz win by 48 runs
Follow the blog for all the live score and updates from match 26 of the ICC Cricket World Cup between Australia and Bangladesh played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
WICKET! Mortaza c Maxwell b Stoinis 6 (5)
HUNDRED up for Mushfiqur Rahim! 100 (95)
WICKET! Hasan c Warner b Starc 6 (7)
WICKET! Rahman b Coulter-Nile 0 (1)
WICKET! Mahmudullah c Cummins b Coulter-Nile 69 (50)
Overs 41 to 45 Roundup!
FIFTY up for Mahmudullah! 53 (41)
Overs 36 to 40 Roundup!
Overs 31 to 35 Roundup!
FIFTY up for Rahim! 51 (54)
Overs 26 to 30 Roundup!
WICKET! Das lbw Zampa 20 (17)
Overs 21 to 25 Roundup!
FIFTY up for Tamim! 50 (65)
Overs 16 to 20 Roundup!
WICKET! Shakib c Warner b Stoinis 41 (41)
Overs 11 to 15 Roundup!
Overs 6 to 10 Roundup!
Overs 1 to 5 Roundup!
WICKET! Soumya Sarkar run out (Finch) 10 (8)
Overs 46 to 49 Roundup!
WICKET! Smith lbw Mustafizur 1 (2)
WICKET! Khawaja c Rahim b Sarkar 89 (72)
WICKET! Maxwell run out (Rubel) 32 (10)
Overs 41 to 45 Roundup!
WICKET! Warner c Rubel b Sarkar 166 (147)
HUNDRED and FIFTY up for WARNER! 150 (139)
FIFTY up for Khawaja! 50 (50)
Overs 31 to 35 Roundup!
HUNDRED up for Warner! 100 (110)
Overs 26 to 30 Roundup!
Overs 21 to 25 Roundup!
WICKET! Finch c Rubel b Sarkar 53 (51)
Overs 16 to 20 Roundup!
FIFTY up for Finch! 51 (47)
FIFTY UP for David Warner
Overs 11 to 15 Roundup!
Overs 6 to 10 Roundup!
Overs 0 to 5 Roundup!
Bangladesh XI
Australia XI
TOSS
Stoinis ends the innings with a slow short ball and Mortaza goes for the pull but doesn't get enough power on it as Maxwell takes a safe catch at deep midwicket. That seals the win for Austrlaia!
FOUR! Stoinis goes looking for the wide yorker but Mortaza thumps it high over the bowler's head for a one-bounce four.
HUNDRED up for Mushfiqur Rahim! 100 (95)
WICKET! Hasan c Warner b Starc 6 (7)
Starc sends down a pacy full delivery and Hasan looks to chip it over mid-on but sends it straight down the throat of Warner who makes no mistake.
FOUR! Rahim looks to drive but only gets an edge which flies past the keeper to the third man fence.
FOUR! Rahim looks to loft the ball straight down the ground but sends it just beyond Finch at mid-off who doesn't get to the ball in time allowing it to escape to the boundary.
WICKET! Rahman b Coulter-Nile 0 (1)
Rahman returns for a 'Golden Duck' as Coulter-Nile now finds himself on a hat-trick. He sends down a length ball outside off and Rahman goes for the dab but only chops the ball back onto the stumps.
WICKET! Mahmudullah c Cummins b Coulter-Nile 69 (50)
Coulter-Nile bangs the ball short and Mahmudullah goes for the pull but doesn't get enough on the shot as he picks out the man at deep square leg.
Overs 41 to 45 Roundup! Runs: 55 ; Wickets: 0 ; Bangladesh 300/4
It’s getting interesting now as the Bangladesh batsmen are finding the boundary more often. However, you can’t help but wonder whether they’ve left too much for the end.
Cummins has bowled his quota of 10 overs and was expensive in the last two giving away 24 runs. Bangladesh now need 82 from the last 30 balls. They’ll need some Andre Russell like hitting to get over the line.
SIX! Cummins sends down a fuller delivery and Mahmudullah clears his front foot to launch the ball over deep midwicket.
FOUR! Coulter-Nile goes for the yorker but sends down a low full-toss which Mahmudullah flicks to deep square leg for back-to-back boundaries.
FIFTY up for Mahmudullah! 53 (41)
FOUR! Mahmudullah waits back and plays a late cut past the man at point. That also brings up the FIFTY for the batsman.
FIVE wides! Cummins bangs the ball short but its too high and is signalled a wide. To make matters worse it escapes past Carey who fails to collect cleanly.
SIX! This time Mahmudullah extends his front foot, gets down on one knee and swings hard sending the ball flying into the stands over deep midwicket.
SIX! Mahmudullah dances out and launches the length ball from Zampa high over long-on for a massive six.
Overs 36 to 40 Roundup! Runs: 37 ; Wickets: 0 ; Bangladesh 245/4
Bangladesh can still achieve this target but will need one of these two batsmen to pull out something really spectacular. The run-rate is still just over 6 per over while they require to be scoring at above 14 per over now.
However, Mushfiqur Rahim is looking in good nick as is Mahmudullah from the other end.
FOUR! Mahmudullah goes for the sweep and only gets a faint edge as the ball tickles past the keeper to the fine leg fence.
FOUR! Rahim switches stance and reverse sweeps the ball from Zampa powerfully to the third man boundary.
FOUR! Starc sends down a sharp bouncer but Rahim does well as he uses the pace and guides it to third man with an upper cut.
FOUR! Starc starts with a short ball outside off and Rahim cuts it powerfully past the man at point.
Overs 31 to 35 Roundup! Runs: 31 ; Wickets: 0 ; Bangladesh 208/4
Bangladesh are still moving along at the same pace with the required run rate now hovering just above 11 per over. They really need to pick up the pace now before it’s too late. However, they’re pretty neck-to-neck in terms of runs with where Australia were placed during this phase of their innings. The only thing that will trouble the Tigers is the loss of wickets.
FIFTY up for Rahim! 51 (54)
FOUR! Cummins sends down a nasty short ball into the body and Rahim looks to tickle it fine but it comes off the gloves and past the keeper. That also brings up the FIFTY for Rahim.
FOUR! Mahmudullah extends his front foot and slices at the last ball from Zampa sending it over point.
FOUR! This time Coulter-Nile lands the ball short but Mahmudullah skips forward and heaves it over deep midwicket.
FOUR! Coulter-Nile sends down a length ball onto the stumps which Rahim flicks high over midiwcket for a one-bounce four.