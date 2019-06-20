Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup match: Mushfiqur's unbeaten century in vain as Oz win by 48 runs

Overs 41 to 45 Roundup! Runs: 55 ; Wickets: 0 ; Bangladesh 300/4

It’s getting interesting now as the Bangladesh batsmen are finding the boundary more often. However, you can’t help but wonder whether they’ve left too much for the end.

Cummins has bowled his quota of 10 overs and was expensive in the last two giving away 24 runs. Bangladesh now need 82 from the last 30 balls. They’ll need some Andre Russell like hitting to get over the line.