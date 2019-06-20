Jun 20, 2019 11:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened
Follow the blog for all the highlights from match 26 of the ICC Cricket World Cup between Australia and Bangladesh played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Overs 46 to 50 Roundup!
WICKET! Mortaza c Maxwell b Stoinis 6 (5)
HUNDRED up for Mushfiqur Rahim! 100 (95)
WICKET! Hasan c Warner b Starc 6 (7)
WICKET! Rahman b Coulter-Nile 0 (1)
WICKET! Mahmudullah c Cummins b Coulter-Nile 69 (50)
Overs 41 to 45 Roundup!
FIFTY up for Mahmudullah! 53 (41)
Overs 36 to 40 Roundup!
Overs 31 to 35 Roundup!
FIFTY up for Rahim! 51 (54)
Overs 26 to 30 Roundup!
WICKET! Das lbw Zampa 20 (17)
Overs 21 to 25 Roundup!
FIFTY up for Tamim! 50 (65)
Overs 16 to 20 Roundup!
WICKET! Shakib c Warner b Stoinis 41 (41)
Overs 11 to 15 Roundup!
Overs 6 to 10 Roundup!
Overs 1 to 5 Roundup!
WICKET! Soumya Sarkar run out (Finch) 10 (8)
Overs 46 to 49 Roundup!
WICKET! Smith lbw Mustafizur 1 (2)
WICKET! Khawaja c Rahim b Sarkar 89 (72)
WICKET! Maxwell run out (Rubel) 32 (10)
Overs 41 to 45 Roundup!
WICKET! Warner c Rubel b Sarkar 166 (147)
HUNDRED and FIFTY up for WARNER! 150 (139)
FIFTY up for Khawaja! 50 (50)
Overs 31 to 35 Roundup!
HUNDRED up for Warner! 100 (110)
Overs 26 to 30 Roundup!
Overs 21 to 25 Roundup!
WICKET! Finch c Rubel b Sarkar 53 (51)
Overs 16 to 20 Roundup!
FIFTY up for Finch! 51 (47)
FIFTY UP for David Warner
Overs 11 to 15 Roundup!
Overs 6 to 10 Roundup!
Overs 0 to 5 Roundup!
Bangladesh XI
Australia XI
TOSS
That brings us to the end of our live coverage from this game. Join us again tomorrow as England and Sri Lanka lock horns starting at 3 PM IST. Till then it's goodbye!
Aaron Finch (Winning Captain): Every time there was a partnership going, there were a few butterflies. We have been pretty consistent. We have guys who have WC experience. Having good partnerships with bat and ball is important. Few of the changes were forced. The spinner was left out as well for a few games. It also depends on the wicket. We always pride ourselves on our fielding and we were quite sloppy despite the wet conditions at the beginning. No excuses there. Not yet thinking about semis. Hopefully, we will secure a place in the top four. Nice to get a couple of boundaries away at the start. The wickets have been good as well and that helps as an opening batsman.
Mashrafe Mortaza (Losing Captain): I think we gave away 40-50 on the field. Otherwise, it could have been a different chase. Credit to Warner and other Australian batsmen. This is the best we have. A few newcomers have come in. To be honest, we have been positive. Soumya got out run out and Shakib-Tamim did well but 381 was tough. Every game we need to win and wait for others as well.
David Warner (Man of the Match): Obviously it's a great achievement (to equal Adam Gilchrist's 16 hundreds). For us it's about getting the 2 points and moving onto the next game at Lord's. I think you always keep wickets in hand in ODIs. It's the way we play. We don't intentionally not go after it on purpose. You have to respect the new ball. If you get off to a flier, you go ahead with the momentum you have. The bowlers bowled well to us in patches. It's about knocking it around and try to target 6-8 an over after that in the middle overs. You have to adapt to the conditions, and it's about momentum after that. If you get off to a flier, it's about assessing, one, how many wickets you lost, and two, how to go about the middle overs. It was a little slow, the wicket, but credit to the way Bangladesh fought. Mushfiqur played a fantastic innings. It was a grind for the bowlers, very difficult to get wickets out there, but it was great to get those two points in the end.
Overs 46 to 50 Roundup! Runs: 33 ; Wickets: 4 ; Bangladesh 333/8
It all unfolded rather quickly in the end for Bangladesh. Coulter-Nile struck the decisive blows ending all hopes of a late comeback when he sent back Mahmudullah and Sabbir Rahman off consecutive deliveries in the 46th over.
After that it Starc who got rid of Mehidy Hasan in the penultimate over and the only bright spot for the Tigers was Mushfiqur Rahim bringing up his first World Cup century. Bangladesh can take heart from this defeat though as they managed to reach 333 against a strong Australian unit.
Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs.
WICKET! Mortaza c Maxwell b Stoinis 6 (5)
Stoinis ends the innings with a slow short ball and Mortaza goes for the pull but doesn't get enough power on it as Maxwell takes a safe catch at deep midwicket. That seals the win for Austrlaia!
FOUR! Stoinis goes looking for the wide yorker but Mortaza thumps it high over the bowler's head for a one-bounce four.
HUNDRED up for Mushfiqur Rahim! 100 (95)
WICKET! Hasan c Warner b Starc 6 (7)
Starc sends down a pacy full delivery and Hasan looks to chip it over mid-on but sends it straight down the throat of Warner who makes no mistake.
FOUR! Rahim looks to drive but only gets an edge which flies past the keeper to the third man fence.
FOUR! Rahim looks to loft the ball straight down the ground but sends it just beyond Finch at mid-off who doesn't get to the ball in time allowing it to escape to the boundary.
WICKET! Rahman b Coulter-Nile 0 (1)
Rahman returns for a 'Golden Duck' as Coulter-Nile now finds himself on a hat-trick. He sends down a length ball outside off and Rahman goes for the dab but only chops the ball back onto the stumps.
WICKET! Mahmudullah c Cummins b Coulter-Nile 69 (50)
Coulter-Nile bangs the ball short and Mahmudullah goes for the pull but doesn't get enough on the shot as he picks out the man at deep square leg.
Overs 41 to 45 Roundup! Runs: 55 ; Wickets: 0 ; Bangladesh 300/4
It’s getting interesting now as the Bangladesh batsmen are finding the boundary more often. However, you can’t help but wonder whether they’ve left too much for the end.
Cummins has bowled his quota of 10 overs and was expensive in the last two giving away 24 runs. Bangladesh now need 82 from the last 30 balls. They’ll need some Andre Russell like hitting to get over the line.
SIX! Cummins sends down a fuller delivery and Mahmudullah clears his front foot to launch the ball over deep midwicket.
FOUR! Coulter-Nile goes for the yorker but sends down a low full-toss which Mahmudullah flicks to deep square leg for back-to-back boundaries.
FIFTY up for Mahmudullah! 53 (41)
FOUR! Mahmudullah waits back and plays a late cut past the man at point. That also brings up the FIFTY for the batsman.
FIVE wides! Cummins bangs the ball short but its too high and is signalled a wide. To make matters worse it escapes past Carey who fails to collect cleanly.
SIX! This time Mahmudullah extends his front foot, gets down on one knee and swings hard sending the ball flying into the stands over deep midwicket.
SIX! Mahmudullah dances out and launches the length ball from Zampa high over long-on for a massive six.
Overs 36 to 40 Roundup! Runs: 37 ; Wickets: 0 ; Bangladesh 245/4
Bangladesh can still achieve this target but will need one of these two batsmen to pull out something really spectacular. The run-rate is still just over 6 per over while they require to be scoring at above 14 per over now.
However, Mushfiqur Rahim is looking in good nick as is Mahmudullah from the other end.
FOUR! Mahmudullah goes for the sweep and only gets a faint edge as the ball tickles past the keeper to the fine leg fence.
FOUR! Rahim switches stance and reverse sweeps the ball from Zampa powerfully to the third man boundary.
