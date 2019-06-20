Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened

David Warner (Man of the Match): Obviously it's a great achievement (to equal Adam Gilchrist's 16 hundreds). For us it's about getting the 2 points and moving onto the next game at Lord's. I think you always keep wickets in hand in ODIs. It's the way we play. We don't intentionally not go after it on purpose. You have to respect the new ball. If you get off to a flier, you go ahead with the momentum you have. The bowlers bowled well to us in patches. It's about knocking it around and try to target 6-8 an over after that in the middle overs. You have to adapt to the conditions, and it's about momentum after that. If you get off to a flier, it's about assessing, one, how many wickets you lost, and two, how to go about the middle overs. It was a little slow, the wicket, but credit to the way Bangladesh fought. Mushfiqur played a fantastic innings. It was a grind for the bowlers, very difficult to get wickets out there, but it was great to get those two points in the end.