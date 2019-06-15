App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AUS vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2019 In Pics: Finch's 100, Udana's injury scare and Smith's 50

Catch all the top moments from match 20 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2018 between Sri Lanka and Australia played at Kennington Oval,London

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sri Lanka met Australia for match 20 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Kennington Oval in London . Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to field. Sri Lanka made two changes, Pradeep Nuwan and Milinda Siriwardana come in the playing XI. For Australia all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile made way for Jason Behrendorff. (Image: Reuters)
Sri Lanka met Australia for match 20 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Kennington Oval in London . Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to field. Sri Lanka made two changes, Pradeep Nuwan and Milinda Siriwardana come in the playing XI. For Australia all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile made way for Jason Behrendorff. (Image: Reuters)
Australian opening pair of David Warner and Aaron Finch were off to a solid start as the two batsmen put up a partnership of 80 runs. (Image: Reuters)
Australian opening pair of David Warner and Aaron Finch were off to a solid start as the two batsmen put up a partnership of 80 runs. (Image: Reuters)
There was slight injury scare for Sri Lanka early in the match as its bowler Isuru Udana picked up a shoulder strain while stopping a boundary but thankfully the player was fit to continue and he took the field after receiving medical attention. (Image: Reuters)
There was slight injury scare for Sri Lanka early in the match as its bowler Isuru Udana picked up a shoulder strain while stopping a boundary but thankfully the player was fit to continue and he took the field after receiving medical attention. (Image: Reuters)
Warner was slow in his innings of 26 and was clean bowled by spinner Dhananjaya de Silvain the 17th over. (Image: Reuters)
Warner was slow in his innings of 26 and was clean bowled by spinner Dhananjaya de Silvain the 17th over. (Image: Reuters)

There was double delight in store for de Silva as he soon sent back struggling Usman Khawaja in the 23rd over. Khawaja made 10 off 20 balls as Australia were 100/2. (Image: Reuters)
There was double delight in store for de Silva as he soon sent back struggling Usman Khawaja in the 23rd over. Khawaja made 10 off 20 balls as Australia were 100/2. (Image: Reuters)
Finch continued his good run of form with the bat and completed his century in the 33rd over with a stylish six against Milinda Siriwardana. (Image: Reuters)
Finch continued his good run of form with the bat and completed his century in the 33rd over with a stylish six against Milinda Siriwardana. (Image: Reuters)
Steve Smith too batted well and completed his fifty in the 39th over with a single against Nuwan Pradeep. (Image: Reuters)
Steve Smith too batted well and completed his fifty in the 39th over with a single against Nuwan Pradeep. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jun 15, 2019 06:07 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #Slideshow

