AUS vs IND 3rd ODI Preview: India fight to avoid 0-3 rout against dominating Aussies

Australia vs India 3rd ODI: The first two games have turned out to be run-fests, with scores going beyond 350 and Australia out-batting Virat Kohli's men.

India will take on Australia in the third and final One Day International (ODI) at Manuka Oval, Canberra on December 2.

The two sides are scheduled to play an ODI and Twenty20 International series comprising three matches each. This will be followed by the four-match Border-Gavaskar Test series.

Chasing shadows

Left chasing shadows in the first two games, a listless Indian team would most certainly tweak its bowling combination in order to avoid a second successive clean-sweep.

A 0-3 defeat against Australia would be their second rout in consecutive ODI series, having met the same fate in New Zealand earlier this year.

The first two games turned out to be run-fests in which Australia out-batted Virat Kohli's men and before they switch over to the T20 series, a win at the picturesque Manuka Oval could do their confidence a world of good.

Kohli said switching of formats from T20 to ODIs can't be an excuse for a team whose core has remained pretty much the same for a considerable period of time.

Bowling troubles

While there has been a lot of analysis on the Indian side's batting performance, the bowling line-up, comprising of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, and Navdeep Saini doesn't have a lot going for them.

For starters, India's fastest bowler, Saini, has looked clueless in the field. That has been the case for a number of Indian players as far as the first two matches are concerned, but Saini looked like he was especially struggling -so much so, in fact, that a half-fit Hardik Pandya and Mayank Agarwal had to be called in to complete Saini's spell after he gave away 70 runs in seven overs.

Never had an Indian attack looked so out of sorts as it did in the two games - hit for 69 boundaries and 19 sixes.

The bowlers have had no idea where to bowl to Steve Smith, who has decided to single-handedly torment the opposition with back-to-back 62-ball hundreds.

The Indian captain's hasty bowling changes, including a two-over opening spell to his main bowler Bumrah, had invited criticism from one of his staunchest critics Gautam Gambhir as well as Ashish Nehra.

Possible replacements

Skipper Kohli has been the first to admit that they have been "outplayed" in the two games, and it is expected that some corrective measures will be taken in order to get their campaign back on track.

It could well be possible that one among Shardul Thakur, with an experience of 27 international games, or the 'yorker sensation' rookie left-armer Thangarasu Natarajan will be seen replacing Saini.

It could well be a case of both Shardul and Natarajan being given a go in case Kohli decides to rest both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who need to remain fit and fresh for the big-ticket Test series.

Probable XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), D'arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan.

When and where to watch

The match on December 2 is scheduled to begin at 9.10 am Indian Standard Time (IST).