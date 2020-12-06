AUS Vs IND 2nd t20i Preview: One Up, India Looks To Seal Series At SCG

The Indian team, including captain Virat Kohli (second left), celebrates after taking a wicket against Australia during their first T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra. (Image: AP Photo/Mark Baker)

One up in the series, India will take on Australia in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) on December 6 with hopes of sealing the three-match contest at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The ‘Men in Blue’ had defeated the Aussies by 11 runs at the Manuka Oval in Canberra in the first T20I on December 4.

While Yuzvendra Chahal was named the ‘Player of the Match’, it was Washington Sundar who impressed all with his bowling figures. Sundar bowled 13 dots in his four overs, giving away just 16 runs -- helping India put the Australian batting line-up under pressure. He will be under the spotlight in the second T20I.

While the senior team is fighting to seal the series at the iconic SCG, India A is playing a practice against Australia A at the Drummoyne Oval across the town.

Australia vs India cricket series: Check the full schedule and timings here

Teams and probable XI

Aussie skipper Aaron Finch’s availability remains in doubt due to a hip or gluten injury. He is said to be awaiting scans for the same. If he doesn’t make it to the playing XI, Matthew Wade is likely to step in as the captain. Australia have also added Nathan Lyon to the squad.

On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja will have to be left out of the playing XI after suffering concussion in the first T20I. He was, controversially, replaced by Chahal. India will look to strengthen the batting order in Jadeja's absence by reducing a blower, perhaps. That could mean a toss up between Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Aaron Finch/D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (WK), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson/Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (Captain), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey/Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Mohammed Shami/Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Also read: What is a 'concussion substitute' in cricket and why are people talking about it?

Weather and pitch report

The pitch was very flat and high-scoring in the two One Day Internationals played there during this tour. That is likely to continue.

The weather is Sydney is expected to be fine through the day. So, the temperature should drop below the day’s high of around 30 degrees Celsius by the time the match starts.

When and where to watch

All three T20Is will begin at 1.40 pm IST. All the matches in the series will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. As for watching the series online, all the matches are available for live streaming on SonyLiv.

Later in the tour, the day/night Test in Adelaide (first) will commence at 9.30 am IST. The Boxing Day Test will start at 5.00 am IST, just like the ones in Sydney and Brisbane.