AUS vs IND 1st Test preview: Indian team settles in for first overseas day-night Test, Australia look to extend dominance

File image of a Test match at the Adelaide Oval in Australia (Reuters)

The Indian men’s cricket team will take on hosts Australia in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on December 17. The day-night encounter will be India’s first overseas pink ball Test.

While Australia have not lost any of the seven day-night Tests they have featured in so far, India had beaten Bangladesh in the lone pink ball Test they played in 2019.

This is the last match Indian skipper Virat Kohli will play on this tour before he returns home in time for the birth of his first child.

If Kohli scores a century in this Test, he would break former Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting’s record of most international centuries as the captain. Both are currently tied on 41 centuries to their name (while being the captain).

For Indian fans, all eyes will be on the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, with the latter leading the side in the subsequent matches.

Earlier in the tour, the hosts defeated India 2-1 in the three-match One Day International (ODI) series. The touring side fought back to secure a 2-1 win in the three-match Twenty20 International (T20) series.

Team news and playing XIs:

Joe Burns and Matthew Wade are expected to hold the batting innings at the top for the Aussies in David Warner’s absence. They are also expected to bring in Cameron Green, a young all-rounder.

Rohit Sharma has arrived Down Under after clearing the fitness test back home. But he will have to isolate himself for a specific period before he joins the team. Thus, Sharma will miss the series’ starter. Prithvi Shaw has been named as his replacement in the side.

Remember, facing the pink ball is considered tough. Thus (in absence of Sharma and Warner), both teams are expected to have some concerns around their respective opening pairs.

Australia (probable): Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (Captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.

India (declared): Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Pitch report

The greenish top, meant to protect the pink ball in day-night Tests, is likely to trigger some movement at least in the early stages of the match.

The weather will remain mostly cloudy on Day 1 of the Test with the temperature peaking at around 20 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. We could witness some showers, but that is unlikely to impact the outcome of the match.

Also read | Australia vs India cricket series: Here's when and where to watch

When and where to watch

The day/night Test in Adelaide will commence at 9.30 am IST. Subsequently, the Boxing Day Test will start at 5.00 am IST, just like the last two in Sydney and Brisbane.

All the matches in the series will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. As for watching the series online, the matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv.