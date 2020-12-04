AUS vs IND 1st T20I Preview: After ODI series loss, Kohli & Co. look to restart hunt Down Under

Australia vs India 1st T20I: This will be India's first Twenty20 International match since February and Australia's first Down Under since November 2019.

File image: Virat Kohli congratulates Aaron Finch (right) after the first ODI in Sydney on November 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

The Indian cricket team will take on hosts Australia in the first Twenty20 International at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on December 4. This is part of the three-match T20I series.

The next two T20Is will be played on December 6 and 8, respectively, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

India is coming out of a 2-1 loss in the One Day International (ODI) series to their Australian counterparts, but would draw consolation from the fact that they managed to avoid a whitewash.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli admitted after the second ODI that his team had been “completely outplayed” by the hosts. But after face-saving win in the final match, the visitors would be raring to turn the tide in the shortest format of the sport.

It is India that holds a head-to-head advantage over the Aussies. In 20 T20Is so far, India leads 11-8. But Australia won the last series the two sides played 2-0 (in 2018-19).

This would be the first T20I series India plays since defeating New Zealand 5-0 in an away tour in January-February 2020. On the other hand, Australia did play a three-match T20I series against England in September (which they lost 2-1).

However, players from both sides participated in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) season played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.



The Australian men's team will celebrate our First Nations people this summer by wearing this incredible Indigenous playing shirt for the entirety of the #AUSvIND Dettol T20 series! pic.twitter.com/GmD36G8XoC

— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 11, 2020

Australians will sport a special jersey during the series. It symbolises the indigenous people of the country. The pattern on the jersey tells the story of “Walkabout Wickets: Past, Present and Future Aboriginal Cricketers”.

The design on the backside of the jersey represents 11 men around a campfire in reference to the 1868 cricket team. It symbolises “thousands of years of men leading, fighting, educating and standing strong for community”. The Australian women’s team had sported a similar indigenous-themed jersey earlier.

Teams and probable XIs

David Warner has been ruled out of the series. So, it is Matthew Wade who could find a spot in the playing XI just like he did when Warner missed the final T20I against England earlier this year.

Washington Sundar could find a spot in the Indian playing XI if the team decides to go with an extra bowler. It also looks likely that T Natarajan will make his T20I debut for India.

But the Indian team management is facing a larger question: should KL Rahul play up the order? That’s where all his runs in the recent IPL came from.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (WK), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar/Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.

Pitch and conditions

The weather is Canberra is expected to be fine through the day. So, the temperature should drop below the day’s high of around 28 degrees Celsius by the time the match starts.

The Manuka Oval has seen high-scoring matches in the Big Bash League. But the target set during the lone T20I played here so far in 2019 was 151.

When and where to watch

All three T20Is will begin at 1.40 pm IST. All the matches in the series will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. As for watching the series online, all the matches are available for live streaming on SonyLiv.

Later in the tour, the day/night Test in Adelaide (first) will commence at 9.30 am IST. The Boxing Day Test will start at 5.00 am IST, just like the ones in Sydney and Brisbane.