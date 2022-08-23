Asia Cup: SWOT Analysis of top three teams

India, under Rohit Sharma, are the No. 1-ranked T20I team in the world currently.

India have dominated the Asia Cup cricket tournament more than any other continental rivals. Ever since the inaugural edition in 1984 when it was the Rothmans Asia Cup, which was won under Sunil Gavaskar’s captaincy in Sharjah, India have called the shots. Their win in the inaugural edition of the Asia Cup came in the middle of India’s glorious run in One Day Internationals (ODIs) as they had just won the World Cup in the preceding year under Kapil Dev and went on to win the Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket in Australia early in 1985 under Gavaskar.

India have won a total of seven Asia Cup titles – six of them in the ODI format and one in the T20I format. Sri Lanka have won five titles while Pakistan, twice.

The format of the Asia Cup changed in 2015 when it was decided to stage the tournament prior to the impending World Cup, i.e. ODI format in the year of the ICC Cricket World Cup and T20I format in the year of the ICC T20 World Cup. Hence, the inaugural T20 Asia Cup was held in February-March 2016 in Bangladesh with India winning the title.

India are also the defending champions of the Asia Cup per se, having won the last edition that was held in the 50-over format in 2018 in UAE, less than a year prior to the 50-over World Cup.

India’s success percentage in the Asia Cup in ODI format is 65.52 percent (played 49, won 31, lost 16, tied 1, and no result, 1 each), behind Sri Lanka (68 percent) but ahead of Pakistan (59.09 percent). Afghanistan (38.88 percent) and Bangladesh (16.27 percent) have tried their best to make a mark in this tournament.

In the T20 format of the Asia Cup, India won all their five matches in 2016, maintaining a 100 percent success percentage.

Though India, led by Rohit Sharma, are the favourites in the upcoming tournament, it will not be easy for the title holders. Firstly, the format itself is unpredictable. It is the team that does well on that given day that triumphs. T20 is a game of luck, though countless hours are spent on perfecting even the minutest of details, studying the videos of players and their oppositions, and chalking out game plans.

The build-up to the Asia Cup has been good for India, who have confidence-building T20I series victories in England and the West Indies.

India have experimented enough in the preceding T20I tournaments that the Asia Cup is the right tournament to begin earnest preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World to be held in Australia in October-November and play the tournament as they would in the World Cup. Of course, they have the T20Is against Australia and South Africa at home in September-October as the last leg of preparations, which should act like the dress rehearsal for the World Cup.

Here, we take a look at the SWOT of the Indian team for the Asia Cup and also those of the two other contenders, Pakistan and Sri Lanka – the three teams that are certain to make the Super Four stage. India have been placed with Pakistan in Group A and will be joined by a qualifier from among UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore and Kuwait. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan make Group B. India, just by simply qualifying for Super Four Stage irrespective of their position at the end of the group stage will be A1 and play all their matches in Dubai. Same applies for the tournament host, Sri Lanka, who will be B1 should they proceed to the Super Four.

SWOT ANALYSIS

INDIA

Strengths: India, under Rohit Sharma, are the No. 1-ranked T20I team in the world currently. They have reached the top on the back of an incredible run in the shortest format post the 2021 World Cup. In the seven bilateral T20I series, India have won six and drawn one against South Africa. India have covered all their bases and the bench strength is strong, so that they can give the first-choice players a run for their money. The team is also flexible with its batting line-up; every player is ready to do the role that the team requires him to do.

Weaknesses: India’s super-strong batting line-up could also be its weakness. If they lose a wicket or two early, they struggle to cope up, and before anyone can realise, you would have a Hardik Pandya, a Rishabh Pant or a Dinesh Karthik inside the Power Play who try to play catch-up. India’s bowling is well-equipped with variety but have often struggled in the death overs. Despite the presence of the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar in its ranks, the absence of Jasprit Bumrah or naming Deepak Chahar, who is returning from an injury and has not had much game time of late, in the reserves, may prove India dearly. Not having Mohd Shami, who took a bulk of the wickets in the Power Play in IPL 2022, may backfire as barring Kumar, India’s pace attack is relatively inexperienced.

Opportunities: In recent times, the Indian selectors have given opportunities to almost all those who have done well in the domestic competitions, especially those who have impressed with their performances in IPL. Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, and Shahbaz Ahmed are some of them. The Asia Cup throws up opportunities for young fast bowlers like Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh, all-rounder Deepak Hooda, as well as for the ageing Ravichandran Ashwin, who will look to unleash his off-spin variety and stay in the reckoning for the World Cup.

Threats: A look at the Indian team and you can hardly see any threat that the team faces. Even for the threats that the oppositions pose, Rohit Sharma and Co. seem to be well equipped to face them. But, there are some dangers that the Indian team faces from within. The recent form of Virat Kohli has become a growing concern. The break from cricket following the India tour of England should do him a world of good and reinvigorate him to score the runs again. The Asia Cup could be the stage to announce his return to form and score the elusive T20I century. The batting style of Rishabh Pant is also another issue. While he can single-handedly win matches, more often than not he throws it away in the name of increasing the tempo. A little more watchful Pant could be unstoppable and at the same time consistent.

PAKISTAN

Strengths: The Pakistan team led by Babar Azam has the most experience of playing at the Dubai International Stadium and also Sharjah. They have won 17 out of the 28 T20Is played there including eight in a row. In Sharjah, Pakistan have won three T20Is out of the four played there. Pakistan’s recent form in T20Is make them the second-highest-ranked Asian team in the world and third in the ICC world rankings, behind India and England. But they have two of the top three ranked T20I batsmen in their ranks in Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

Weaknesses: The shattering news of their ace speedster, left-armer Shaheen Afridi being ruled out of the Asia Cup due to an injury to the right knee ligament, has weakened their line-up. Afridi was a major threat for the Indians, especially after he rocked the Indian top-order, removing Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in his only T20I appearance against India in last year’s T20 World Cup. The unpredictability of the Pakistan team may work for them but has largely gone against them.

Opportunities: The Pakistan team looks to be gaining their hold as the third-ranked T20I team in the world. The Asia Cup gives them a chance to improve their record in the tournament. From the start of last year’s T20 World Cup, Pakistan have a great record of 11 wins in 13 T20Is till date, their two losses coming against Australia. Here is another chance for Pakistan to continue their dominance in the shortest format and add to their only two Asia Cup titles, both coming in the 50-over format, the last one in March 2012.

Threats: Inconsistency of the individual players is a major threat that the Pakistan team faces. Captain Babar Azam, ranked No. 1 batsman in T20Is, either scores fifties at alarming regularity or doesn’t cross 20 for an extended period. So also the wicket-taking abilities of their leg-spinning all-rounder Shadab Khan. Their one shining glory in their top-order is wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, whose promotion to the top has worked well for Pakistan as well as for himself, rising to No. 3 in world T20I batting rankings. Rizwan is certainly a threat to the opposition teams.

SRI LANKA

Strengths: Their ability to produce winning moments from near defeats has made Sri Lanka a major threat in world cricket. A team of individual brilliance, Sri Lankan cricketers have been an entertaining lot and a joy to watch when they get going. Their captain Dasun Shanaka can turn things around single-handedly in the middle-order or lower-middle order with his big hitting. They have two dangerous slow bowlers – Wanindu Hasaranga (6th) and Maheesh Theekshana (9th) – in the top-10 rankings while seventh-ranked batsman, Pathum Nissanka, can be a threat to the opposition along with Kusal Mendis as can be Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Weaknesses: The Sri Lankans don’t have a great T20I record. They have more defeats than victories. In recent times, they have only been winning the odd game but not consistently. After their back-to-back 2-1 series wins against South Africa and Australia in January-February 2017, Sri Lanka have won only four series out of the 23 (including multi-team events) they have participated in. The individual brilliances need to be coming together and consistently at that.

Opportunities: As a cricketing nation in Asia, Sri Lanka cannot be neglected. After India, they are the most successful team as far as the Asia Cup is concerned, winning five titles, though all of them have come in the 50-over format. The Sri Lankan cricketers are a regular in the most sought-after T20 league in the world, the IPL and some of their cricketers, mainly the bowlers, have grabbed the opportunities and left some long-lasting impressions.

The familiarity of the Sri Lankan players in the IPL, especially among the Indians, may be a major threat for Dasun Shanaka and Co. Their individual players’ games are being analysed threadbare. As a result, the Sri Lankan team may not pose a major threat to the other countries, especially India and Pakistan, in the Asia Cup. Inconsistent top and middle-order performances often see their skipper Shanaka out in the middle early than he may have preferred, playing the game of survival. It will be a real shame if Sri Lanka does not qualify for the Super Four as they are pitted against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Group B; both the teams can create an upset on their given day.