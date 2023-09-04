Asia Cup 2023: What happens if India-Nepal match is washed out due to rain?

If India get one more point from the final group match, they will have two points in two matches while Nepal will have one point in two matches.

India will play their final group fixture at the 2023 Asia Cup when they take on Nepal at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Monday.

The Men in Blue come into the match after their first fixture of the tournament against Pakistan on Saturday did not produce a result, following persistent rain before the start of the second innings leading to both teams splitting one point apiece.

India will hope to get full 50 overs to bat and bowl against Nepal on Monday, but if rain does play spoilsport again and there is no clear winner in the fixture, then both teams will again split one point apiece which would be enough for India to qualify for the Super 4s stage of the tournament as the second best-placed side in their group behind Pakistan.

Pakistan progressed to the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup after the no-result on Saturday, with three points in two games played. India currently have one point in one game while Nepal are yet to open their account after losing to Pakistan by 238 runs in the first match at Multan on Wednesday.



India will be forced to make one change to their playing XI after Jasprit Bumrah flew back from Sri Lanka to Mumbai for the birth of his first child on Monday.

