Asia Cup 2023: SWOT analysis of India, Pakistan, Nepal

Asia Cup 2023

A cricket match between India and Pakistan is a contest that is eagerly anticipated. Now limited to continental and global events due to the geopolitics involved, India and Pakistan will play each at least on two occasions—Group A of the Asia Cup and the league match of the ICC Cricket World Cup (CWC)—and a possible maximum of five times in the next 12 weeks, three in the Asia Cup (including the final) and two in the CWC (including the semifinal or final).

There is little to choose between India and Pakistan as far as the Asia Cup record is concerned, the Rohit Sharma-led team winning 63.26 percent of their matches and the Babar Azam-led side 57.77 percent. But India have won the title five times (only 50-over format) and Pakistan twice, the last in 2012 in Bangladesh.

Here, we take a SWOT analysis of the Group A teams—India, Pakistan and Asia Cup debutants Nepal.

INDIA:

Strengths: India are the defending champions, having won in 2018 when the Asia Cup was last played in the 50-over format. Their all-format captain Rohit Sharma led India to the title in 2018 when the then regular skipper Virat Kohli was given a rest to manage his workload. India have named their best possible squad and look at the Asia Cup as a build-up to the World Cup. The return of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer to boost the middle order and that of Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna in the bowling department makes India a strong contender not only to win the Asia Cup but also the CWC that follows.

Weaknesses: Their inability to win a multi-national tournament in the last few years, succumbing to pressure in crunch games, makes the Indian team a vulnerable unit. Their middle order has been a worry in recent times. The absence of skipper Sharma and Kohli for the second and third one-day internationals (ODIs) recently, especially the second, against the West Indies, exposed India’s middle order and the inexperienced bunch left a lot to be desired when losing the second ODI. India don’t have an off-spinner for the Asia Cup. They have to rely on part-time bowlers to bowl off-spin to bring some variation, if the need arises.

Opportunities: Iyer’s return to the Indian squad is encouraging and is expected to bolster the middle order that has been a bit shaky and which saw India go down to Australia 1-2 in the home ODI series in March-April. This is an opportunity for him to prove his worth. This is also an opportunity for a youngster like Tilak Varma to extend his T20I or Twenty20 International form into ODIs, which he is yet to play in. His left-hand skills give India variety in a middle order packed with right-handers. Ishan Kishan’s ODI form is encouraging and he would fancy his chances in the side as a ’keeper-batsman should Rahul not pass fully fit.

Threats: India have four key players who are coming back from injuries. Two of them—Iyer and Rahul—have not been tested in match situations except in the nets and match-like situations created as part of the last phase of their rehab at the National Cricket Academy, while two others—Bumrah and Krishna—have not played competitive 50-over matches and their fitness has been proved only in T20Is in Ireland, bowling in two matches with the third abandoned without a ball bowled. Opener Shubman Gill’s mixed form this year at the top of the order and Suryakumar Yadav’s in the middle order are a matter of concern and puts immense pressure on Rohit and Kohli to score. Rahul is carrying a niggle and is doing everything possible to return to full fitness for the Asia Cup. His present, untested conditions is a gamble that the Indian team is taking ahead of the World Cup.

PAKISTAN:

Strengths: Undoubtedly, bowling, especially pace bowling, has been their strength with left-armer Shaheen Afridi and right-armers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf leading the way. Their spin department is well balanced with leg-spinners Shadab Khan and Usama Mir, off-spinner Agha Salman and left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz completing the line-up. By virtue of winning the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan 3-0 in Sri Lanka recently, Pakistan climbed to the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings, pushing Australia to second while India are third. They also have the world’s No. 1-ranked batsman in skipper Azam and No. 3-ranked Imam-ul-Haq. With Fakhar Zaman at five, Pakistan have three of the top five batsmen and that shows that they are also a formidable batting line-up.

Weaknesses: The inconsistency with their batting has not helped Pakistan’s cause. Either the top-order puts up runs or the middle order. It’s either the openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman scoring big while the middle order including Babar Azam, Ifthikar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan don’t carry on from the bright start, or the openers fail to give a good start and, forcing the middle order to play cautiously and do the bulk of the scoring. Sudden batting collapses too have been their undoing in the past.

Opportunities: While Pakistan have played only 31 ODIs since the 2019 World Cup, they have hit the right form going into the Asia Cup and the CWC, winning eight ODIs and losing three out of the 11 they have played since the start of this year. Their 3-0 series win against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka has made them get used to the conditions they are to face in the Asia Cup. They have a well-balanced side with leading specialist batsmen, capable all-rounders, a fearsome pace attack and specialist spinners. Perhaps the most potent side in the Asia Cup with all areas covered.

Threats: Their unpredictability is what makes Pakistan a weak unit. They are a side that makes a cumbersome task look very easy while also finding ways to lose from winning positions. If they can address this area and be consistent with their results, they can justify their No. 1 ranking. Batsman Saud Shakeel has been included in the ODIs following his Test exploits in recent times. Whether he can replicate his form in ODIs remains to be seen. They are also known for their butterfingered fielding and their dropped catches have proved costly in the outcome of matches and tournaments.

NEPAL:

Strengths: It is only five years since Nepal played their maiden ODI, going down to the Netherlands by 55 runs. However, in their very second match, they bounced back to beat the Dutch by one run. The ability to bounce back and learn quickly the nuances of international cricket will hold them in good stead in international cricket. Out of the 57 ODIs so far, they have won 30, lost 25 with one each tied and no result. They emerged winners of the Asian Cricket Council Premier Cup, the qualification for the Asia Cup, earlier this year to secure their first participation in the Asia Cup.

Weaknesses: The Rhinos will be up against the giants of Asian cricket and have not played any of the other five teams in ODIs before. It will be a great learning experience for them to play against Pakistan in the tournament opener on August 30 in Multan and against India in Pallekele, Kandy, on September 4. While these two contests will be mismatches, Nepal will look to give their best shot and gain in confidence and learn along the way.

Opportunities: Playing against the big boys Pakistan and India give them the greatest opportunities in international cricket and justify their ODI status earned earlier this year by finishing third in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23 cycle and thus enjoying that status until 2027. While they have been playing teams of their similar status within the associate countries, they have had a taste of what it feels like to play against full members West Indies and Zimbabwe in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifier in June-July. Opportunities like these can only help in the growth of Nepal cricket.

Threats: The minnows of the Asia Cup are expected to be no threat to India and Pakistan. However, they can attempt to create some tense moments in phases of the game and capitalise on them. The participation of their most successful bowler, 23-year-old Sandeep Lamichhane (111 wickets in 49 ODIs) is crucial for Nepal as he is facing a trial for an incident of alleged sexual assault last year and his movement outside Nepal is restricted due to the court proceedings. The team management led by chief coach Monty Desai of India hopes that he will be available to participate in the Asia Cup. Facing the mighty India and Pakistan could see the Nepal team face the threat of being bowled out for paltry scores while their bowlers could go for runs aplenty.