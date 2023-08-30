Asia Cup 2023: India's Shubman Gill to Nepal's Gulsan Jha, 5 young guns to watch out

Asia Cup's four matches are to be played in Pakistan, and remaining in Sri Lanka

The new blood is looked out for by cricketing fans and experts in most of the multilateral tournaments, and this year's edition of Asia Cup - being hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka jointly - will not be any different. Here are the top five guns to watch out for in the intriguing ODI-format tournament.

Shubman Gill (23, India)

Gill, who made his ODI debut in 2019, is already known for his sublime training and ability to accelerate his innings in one-day matches. Gill has so far played 27 ODIs and secured 1, 437 runs at an average of 62.47. He also has scored four centuries and six fifties. He is the youngest batsman in ODIs to hit a double century, when he achieved the feat against New Zealand in early 2023.

Shoriful Islam (22, Bangladesh)This 22-year-old left-arm pacer made his debut in 2020. He has already played 7 Tests, 17 ODIs, and 31 T20Is for Bangladesh. He has 26 wickets in ODIs with a best of 4/21 and an economy of 5.57. Shoriful is expected to shine on conducive pitches in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Tilak Varma (20, India)

Verma is yet to debut in the ODI format. He only recently made his debut in T20Is on the tour of West Indies and impressed all with one fifty and a score of 49*, as he finished as the highest run-getter in the five-T20I series.

Noor Ahmad (18, Afghanistan)

Ahmad, a left-arm spinner, impressed in IPL 2023 where he played for Gujarat Titans. He made his international debut recently and has six wickets in total in ODIs and T20Is. Although his stats are yet to shine in international matches, he has 74 wickets to his name in the 71 first-class and franchise-themed league matches that he has played.

Gulsan Jha (17, Nepal)

The youngest player to feature Asia Cup is Gulsan Jha, a left-handed batter who could also serve as a right-arm medium pacer. He has played 22 ODIs for Nepal since making his debut against the USA in 2021. So far, he has made 452 runs in 18 innings with a best of 67* and has three fifties to his name. While bowling, he has earned a name for himself for his special "perfume ball" or the sharp high-speed bouncers that take the batters by surprise.