    Asia Cup 2022 | Pakistan wins Super 4 encounter against India

    Moneycontrol News
    September 04, 2022 / 11:50 PM IST
    Image Ctsy: ICC

    Pakistan beat India by five wickets in their Super 4 game of the Asia Cup on Sunday. Chasing 182 for a win, Pakistan overhauled the target with one ball to spare.

    Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 71 off 51 balls while Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with 42 as Pakistan reached 182 for 5 in 19.5 overs.

    For India, all the bowlers -- Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal -- took a wicket apiece.

    Invited to bat, India posted 181 for 7. Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 60 off 44 balls, while KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma contributed 28 apiece. For Pakistan, Shadab Khan picked up two wickets for 31 runs, while Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Nawaz took a wicket each.

    Brief Scores: India: 181 for 7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 60, Shadab Khan 2/31). India: 181 for 7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 60, Shadab Khan 2/31).

    Pakistan: 182 for 5 in 19.5 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 71, Mohammad Nawaz 42; Ravi Bishnoi 1/26, Arshdeep Singh 1/27).
    Tags: #2022 Asia Cup #Asia Cup #cricket #India Pakistan Match #Super Four #Virat Kohli
    first published: Sep 4, 2022 11:25 pm
