Asia Cup 2022 | Pakistan clinch Round 2 of clash with India, despite Kohli's half-century

Virat Kohli played his most authoritative innings in this Asia Cup 2022, making 60 off 44 balls with no aerial shot except the pulled six off pacer Mohammad Hasnain that took him to his 32nd T20I career fifty.

But that was not enough to take India to victory in the Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2022 against Pakistan on Sunday. While Kohli’s knock took India to par-score 181 for seven, Pakistan emerged victorious by five wickets, thus claiming Round Two between the two nations in this tournament and the same victory margin by which India won seven days ago.

On a true batting pitch, different to the one that was used for the first match between the two teams, the Indian bowlers had to keep a tight line and length, and not bowl short and full. That was not to be as Pakistan batsmen, led by Mohammad Rizwan (71, 51b, 6x4, 2x6) and left-handed Mohd Nawaz (42, 20b, 6x4, 2x6), and their 73-run partnership off 41 balls for the third wicket, helped Pakistan overhaul the target with one ball to spare.

Rizwan continued his fine form in the tournament and kept his team in the hunt despite another failure of captain Babar Azam, out in the fourth over to leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for 14, and also Fakhar Zaman for 15.

While Rizwan pulled the short balls and played the upper cuts with gay abandon, Nawaz used the sweep to good effect, damaging leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s figures badly. Promoted to No 4 for the first time in his 33 T20Is and 15 innings, Nawaz played a match-winning innings en route to his highest T20I score.

Two successive dismissals, Nawaz in the 16th over and Rizwan in the 17th, brought India back in the game. Pakistan, who at one stage were looking comfortable with 43 needed off 24 balls with Rizwan in the middle, were faced with 26 from 12 balls.

Asif Ali survived a caught behind appeal down the leg side in the 18th over off leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi before opening his account. The Ultra Edge showed a very faint spike that was not conclusive enough for the umpires to rule the batsman out. The next ball, Ali was dropped a sitter by Arshdeep Singh at short third man.

At this stage, Pakistan needed 31 off 15 balls and Ali’s wicket would have put more pressure on Pakistan. The drop allowed Ali to hit boundaries at will, Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceding 19 runs off the 19th over.

With Pakistan needing seven off the last over, Arshdeep, though trapped Ali leg before, could do precious little as Pakistan reached home.

While Bishnoi came up with fine figures of 4-0-26-1, fellow leg-spinner Chahal went for 4-0-43-1 including 16 off his last over, the 15th of the innings.

Prior to the tense finish that the two teams almost always dish out, the 24,511 spectators at the stadium were treated to some delightful Indian batting, first by openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul and later by Kohli, until he was run out in the last over.

Having been sent in to bat first, KL Rahul showed the intent to score at a fast pace, in stark contrast to the slow innings he played against Hong Kong last Wednesday. He took cue from Rohit Sharma and stepped out to the bowlers to disturb their lengths. After Rohit went after Naseem Shah for a four and a six, Rahul tried the same against Mohammad Hasnain but failed to connect well early in the innings.

Against Naseem, Rahul took revenge for being dismissed for a first-ball duck seven days earlier, picking him for two sixes in the over on the off-side. So powerful were the Rahul sixes that the ball rebounded back onto the ground close to the 30-yard circle after hitting the electronic advertising boards.

The Rahul-Rohit opening stand gave India a rousing start, sharing 54 in five overs before the Indian skipper hoicked Rauf only to be caught at cover-point, Khushdil Shah making no mistake even as Fakhar Zaman also went for it.

Rahul was beginning to look good but his failure to middle the ball to leg-spinner Shadab Khan’s first delivery of the match saw his downfall, caught in the deep for 28 at a strike rate of 140.

Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav continued from where the openers left. Yadav beautifully cut Shadab through backward point for a four and played an even better shot through extra-cover off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

The Indian batsmen’s intent to score runs on a pitch that promised a minimum of 180 runs was remarkable. The nature of the pitch was such that the batsmen were tempted to play shots. In their over-excitement to clear the boundary, the first three wickets fell to catches in the deep. But, Kohli had other plans.

India may have lost three wickets in their second set of five overs but posted their best Power Play score in this tournament so far – 61/1 – and raced to 93 for three at the half-way mark. Kohli sensibly did not go aerial and played his shots along the ground to eliminate the risk of being caught. He pulled Shadab Khan off the back foot, cut the leg-spinner to third man and hooked Rauf for fours.

Pant, however, ran out of patience and went after Shadab, charging down the track to loft him and the resultant edge raced to third man boundary. Off the next ball, he tried a reverse sweep that went straight to the point fielder, a shot that he could have avoided and played an orthodox shot instead.

Kohli also watched helplessly Hardik Pandya, man of the match the previous Sunday against the same opponents, fall for a second-ball duck. But, he had a reliable ally in Hooda, who thrived on upper cuts for fours, the second off Hasnain saw him bend backwards almost 90 degrees.

While Hooda and Kohli indulged in quick running between the wickets, the first lofted shot from Kohli came in the 18th over off Hasnain, a pull over mid-wicket taking him to his second successive fifty.

Two successive fours off Ravi Bishnoi off the last two balls of the Indian innings, courtesy misfields by Zaman in the deep, took India to just about a competitive total.