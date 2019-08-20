Ashes 2019: Steve Smith ruled out of third Test at Headingley, says Cricket Australia

Australia's star batsman Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test beginning on August 22 at Headingley in Leeds, Cricket Australia announced on August 20.

The 30-year-old -- who has scored two centuries and 92 in his three innings in the first two Tests -- suffered concussion when he was felled by a Jofra Archer bouncer on Day 4 of the second Test played at Lord's.

Smith did not play on Day 5 of the Test and was replaced by Marnus Labuschagne under International Cricket Council's new concussion replacement rule.

"Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test at Headingley, with coach Justin Langer confirming the news after the batsman sat out Australia's training session on Tuesday," Cricket Australia announced on their website.

England are also suffering from injury crisis as their premium bowler James Anderson continue his bid to return later in the series by playing in a county 2nd XI match starting August 20.

Anderson did not play in the second Test because of a calf injury that restricted him to just four overs in Australia's 251-run win in the series opener at Edgbaston.

