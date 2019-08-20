App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 04:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashes 2019: Steve Smith ruled out of third Test at Headingley, says Cricket Australia

A bouncer from Jofra Archer in the Lord's Test had hit the batsman on the back of the head that had lead to concussions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Australia's star batsman Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test beginning on August 22 at Headingley in Leeds, Cricket Australia announced on August 20.

The 30-year-old -- who has scored two centuries and 92 in his three innings in the first two Tests -- suffered concussion when he was felled by a Jofra Archer bouncer on Day 4 of the second Test played at Lord's.

Smith did not play on Day 5 of the Test and was replaced by Marnus Labuschagne under International Cricket Council's new concussion replacement rule.

Close

ALSO READ: 'Frightening' Archer won't let-up against Australia says Stokes

related news

ALSO READ: Marnus Labuschagne rides on an emotional roller-coaster as a super sub

"Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test at Headingley, with coach Justin Langer confirming the news after the batsman sat out Australia's training session on Tuesday," Cricket Australia announced on their website.

=============================

England are also suffering from injury crisis as their premium bowler James Anderson  continue his bid to return later in the series by playing in a county 2nd XI match starting August 20.

Anderson did not play in the second Test because of a calf injury that restricted him to just four overs in Australia's 251-run win in the series opener at Edgbaston.

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #Ashes 2019 #cricket #England vs Australia

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.